We know you know Brian Stelter is a giant festering ball of stupid but this segment where he lectured grown adults about wearing masks … he really outdid himself this time.

If my three-year-old can adapt to wearing a mask on her bike rides — and she has — adults can wear masks at movie theaters. pic.twitter.com/UtzEacZYWJ — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 19, 2020

Sure, Brian, put your filthy hands all over your mask. Spread those germs.

And c’mon, did he really think screeching like a frothy-mouthed yenta on helium about this kid would convince people to wear a mask? Spare us the eye rolls about the mask being political, Tater, because Democrats were the ones to politicize the damn things.

Why would you make a 3 year old wear a mask while riding her bike? You're insane. — Evil Must be Conquered (@dlh8) June 19, 2020

Yeah, that seems like a really bad idea.

Please read up on viral loads. There's very little danger outdoors, outside of screaming in each other’s faces. You aren't helping. — Not Sure (@danielreneer) June 19, 2020

He normally doesn’t.

Why would she be wearing a mask on a bike ride? Who does that to a 3-yr-old? Save it for when she goes inside a crowded place. — Amy Fischer (@amyfischer5111) June 19, 2020

We don't need the mask. — Lifewithdanaro1 (@lifewithdanaro1) June 19, 2020

It's supported by science?

Show me the study — T-Mobile #1 Fan (@FilandroAlan) June 19, 2020

Works.

Leave it to Brian to be even more annoying than the rest of Twitter today.

