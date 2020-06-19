We know you know Brian Stelter is a giant festering ball of stupid but this segment where he lectured grown adults about wearing masks … he really outdid himself this time.

Watch:

Sure, Brian, put your filthy hands all over your mask. Spread those germs.

And c’mon, did he really think screeching like a frothy-mouthed yenta on helium about this kid would convince people to wear a mask? Spare us the eye rolls about the mask being political, Tater, because Democrats were the ones to politicize the damn things.

Yeah, that seems like a really bad idea.

He normally doesn’t.

Works.

Leave it to Brian to be even more annoying than the rest of Twitter today.

