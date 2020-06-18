The media are working overtime to try and pretend John Bolton’s tell-all book is a legitimate criticism of the president because they’re simple-minded, sad, empty vessels looking for any and all ways to remove Trump after failing at it for nearly four years now.

Oops, we said the quiet part out loud.

Our bad.

For example, the New York Times’ Maggie Haberman must’ve thought this was clever … because surely she’s not this dense.

But Mollie Hemingway was good enough to point out, it’s not clever.

Or endearing.

Or all that thought-provoking, even.

Trending

What Mollie said.

Fair point. She does work for the New York Times.

And Mollie knows that.

Which is what makes this dunk even better.

They’re probably still trying to find the pee tapes.

We think she’s dropping her.

Quite well at that.

***

Related:

‘Completely crazy’ –> Richard Grenell rains ALL OVER the Left’s ‘John Bolton Will End Trump Parade’ with just 1 tweet

‘Being WRONG is his thing’: Drew Holden’s brutal thread makes Rick Wilson’s terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad week even WORSE

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: John Boltonmaggie habermanMollie Hemingwaynew york timesTrump