The media are working overtime to try and pretend John Bolton’s tell-all book is a legitimate criticism of the president because they’re simple-minded, sad, empty vessels looking for any and all ways to remove Trump after failing at it for nearly four years now.

Oops, we said the quiet part out loud.

Our bad.

For example, the New York Times’ Maggie Haberman must’ve thought this was clever … because surely she’s not this dense.

The president has alternately said its classified and its false. https://t.co/GBUAZVRrZl — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 17, 2020

But Mollie Hemingway was good enough to point out, it’s not clever.

Or endearing.

Or all that thought-provoking, even.

I'm going to go ahead and assume that journalists are smart enough to understand a book could be riddled with falsehoods AND traffic in classified information and are just pretending not to be smart enough to understand that. https://t.co/fjIY1yWAyo — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 17, 2020

What Mollie said.

I’m not longer assuming those things — wombat (@the_wombat_08) June 17, 2020

Maggie might actually be that dumb to not recognize that — Allen 🇺🇸 (@Allen_Masked) June 17, 2020

Fair point. She does work for the New York Times.

Maggie, rather obviously, is not that smart. — Quaran-Tina (@superbucks2050) June 18, 2020

And Mollie knows that.

Which is what makes this dunk even better.

hmmm…classified AND false?? has anyone at the @nytimes ever heard of the Steele Dossier? — Look, Fat, go vote for someone else (@jer2911tx) June 18, 2020

They’re probably still trying to find the pee tapes.

Lol cause they can’t get info from their leakers anymore. — I (@Snoopocalypse) June 17, 2020

I think you are giving those journalists too much credit. — Bruce Ferguson (@bjfergyesq) June 17, 2020

We think she’s dropping her.

Quite well at that.

