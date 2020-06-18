You’d think by now, our good, thoughtful, truth-seeking friends on the Left would have learned not to jump on any ‘train’ that promises to end the Trump presidency. From the embarrassing failure of the Russian collusion hoax to the failed impeachment Ukraine and now to John Bolton’s book …

They never learn.

But hey, at least they keep us entertained, right?

‘Completely crazy’: Lighthizer denies John Bolton’s claim that Trump asked Xi for election help. https://t.co/XZbHc95mCI — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) June 17, 2020

Completely crazy and pretty damn money-hungry, as Richard Grenell pointed out:

Everyone should be troubled by someone who refuses to testify under oath but is willing to talk under a book deal. $$$ https://t.co/N7Zp9Zaepe — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) June 18, 2020

What he said.

From USA Today:

Rep. Adam Schiff, who served as the lead House impeachment manager in the trial of President Donald Trump, said former national security adviser John Bolton declined to sign an affidavit about what he knew after the Senate voted against calling more witnesses. “After they voted to be the first impeachment trial in history without witnesses, we did approach John Bolton’s counsel, asked if Mr. Bolton would be willing to submit an affidavit under oath describing what he observed in terms of the president’s Ukraine misconduct, and he refused,” Schiff told MSNBC Wednesday night on “The Rachel Maddow Show.”

Even Schiff is ticked.

If Bolton really cared about the truth or the country he would have been willing to testify, yeah?

Instead, he signed a book deal.

C’mon.

Reminder, John Bolton admitted in a 2010 interview that he would "absolutely" lie to the public and knowingly spread false info if he believed it necessary. If it helps him sell his book & make $…then that’s what he will do. Sadly, Bolton can be bought. https://t.co/2MHUdqwSGR — Nick Short (@PoliticalShort) June 17, 2020

But NOW they believe him because orange man bad.

It’s like the first time we agree!! Wow. Feels good. — Francis (@_TeamPatriot) June 18, 2020

We all know his price. It sure didn’t take much to flush his reputation. — Tanya Rote🇺🇸 (@tanya_rote) June 18, 2020

It's because you have to tell the truth under oath. — blank (@MarconiBalls) June 18, 2020

And you can’t get a bunch of insane, frothy-mouthed progressives to give you money for your testimony either …

Book deals have become the political version of a child throwing a tantrum when they didn't get the toy they wanted. — Adam (@CopterSparky) June 18, 2020

Lucrative temper tantrums.

Yup.

Bolton has shown his true color … and it’s green.

***

Related:

‘Being WRONG is his thing’: Drew Holden’s brutal thread makes Rick Wilson’s terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad week even WORSE