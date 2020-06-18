You’d think by now, our good, thoughtful, truth-seeking friends on the Left would have learned not to jump on any ‘train’ that promises to end the Trump presidency. From the embarrassing failure of the Russian collusion hoax to the failed impeachment Ukraine and now to John Bolton’s book …

They never learn.

But hey, at least they keep us entertained, right?

Completely crazy and pretty damn money-hungry, as Richard Grenell pointed out:

What he said.

From USA Today:

Rep. Adam Schiff, who served as the lead House impeachment manager in the trial of President Donald Trump, said former national security adviser John Bolton declined to sign an affidavit about what he knew after the Senate voted against calling more witnesses.

“After they voted to be the first impeachment trial in history without witnesses, we did approach John Bolton’s counsel, asked if Mr. Bolton would be willing to submit an affidavit under oath describing what he observed in terms of the president’s Ukraine misconduct, and he refused,” Schiff told MSNBC Wednesday night on “The Rachel Maddow Show.”

Even Schiff is ticked.

If Bolton really cared about the truth or the country he would have been willing to testify, yeah?

Instead, he signed a book deal.

C’mon.

But NOW they believe him because orange man bad.

And you can’t get a bunch of insane, frothy-mouthed progressives to give you money for your testimony either …

Lucrative temper tantrums.

Yup.

Bolton has shown his true color … and it’s green.

