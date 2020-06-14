The only reason we knew it was definitely Sunday was that there was a ridiculous tweet from S.E. Cupp floating around on our timeline this morning. We mentioned this last week, that she somehow always tweets something Twitchy-worthy on Saturday nights …

And last night was no exception.

Been saying it for months. And now it’s trending @ProjectLincoln. Cuz it’s undeniably true: #TrumpIsNotWell — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) June 14, 2020

Been saying it for months. And it probably should trend. There is something in the water at CNN: #SECuppIsBroken

She also tagged the Lincoln Project which says so much and ain’t none of it good.

They endorsed BIDEN and clearly he is not well but you know, ORANGE MAN BAD.

“And now it’s trending” offered as proof of veracity is more imbecilic than anything even AOC said today. — Victor Nikki (@HapkidoBigDad) June 14, 2020

Word.

Word again.

What are you gonna do for a living when Trumps gone Cupp? — Milo™ (@chasbottom) June 14, 2020

Keep pretending she’s a libertarian?

Thank you Dr. — Baseball is almost back (@LastWordWilliam) June 14, 2020

Gaslighting America, congratulations. — Steve (@sdwsays739) June 14, 2020

It’s what she does best these days, unfortunately.

Honest question, not trolling: If Trump is "not well", what would you qualify Biden as, exactly? Really, really not well? — Mathieu Guillet (@mathieu_guillet) June 14, 2020

Biden is clearly struggling on many fronts and has zero business coming anywhere close to the White House, and if you point this out you’re a big meanie but it’s totally ok for Cupp and other yahoos to make fun of Trump and his health.

2020 just keeps getting crappier … happy Sunday!

