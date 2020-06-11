Brian Stelter isn’t even trying to pretend he’s reporting the truth anymore.

Does he really think this story from the New York Times is painting the whole picture in Seattle? You’ve heard the expression ‘the blind leading the blind,’ this is more like the dumb leading the dumber.

>> @ByMikeBaker in Seattle: "There was no violence or looting, and the city’s fire chief wandered around the area talking with protesters about their needs and a collaborative path forward" https://t.co/U5NvHg8ano — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 11, 2020

From the New York Times:

What has emerged is an experiment in life without the police — part street festival, part commune. Hundreds have gathered to hear speeches, poetry and music. On Tuesday night, dozens of people sat in the middle of an intersection to watch “13th,” the Ava DuVernay film about the criminal justice system’s impact on African-Americans. On Wednesday, children made chalk drawings in the middle of the street.

They’re sitting around singing Kumbaya … yup.

One block had a designated smoking area. Another had a medic station. At the “No Cop Co-op,” people could pick up a free LaCroix sparkling water or a snack. No currency was accepted, but across the street, in a nod to capitalism, a bustling stand was selling $6 hot dogs. It was dealing in U.S. dollars.

Gosh, can’t help but notice they left Raz Simone out of their article.

Wonder why.

Stop lying. They have a self declared armed warlord & checkpoints. My God you people are despicable. https://t.co/KygWeSUKV3 https://t.co/rECNg42X6h — Stacey – Collectively Guilty of Nothing (@ScotsFyre) June 11, 2020

They also put up a ‘wall.’

Hilarious, right?

Oh, and about Simone:

The #SeattleAutonomousZone is devolving into warlordism. Rapper Raz Simone, who has been patrolling the barricades with an AK-47 and a handgun, has begun assaulting residents who disobey him. "We are the police now," says his crew. "We are the leaders."pic.twitter.com/IJXYpyyYsy — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) June 10, 2020

Huh, this doesn’t seem like a Utopia to us.

‘We are the police.’

We thought they wanted to get rid of the police?

Here is another video of Simone allegedly assaulting another protestor the same evening: pic.twitter.com/IkfNAqFg7b — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) June 10, 2020

Super peaceful.

Great experiment, folks.

And here is a video of Simone allegedly harassing a woman in "The Family," an organized prostitution scheme.pic.twitter.com/RqZJvsMhTU — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) June 10, 2020

And they thought the police were bad?

Keep in mind: Simone and his accomplices are now operating as the de facto police force in the #SeattleAutonomousZone. The City of Seattle cannot allow it to continue — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) June 10, 2020

Here is my full coverage and analysis for @CityJournal: https://t.co/vdojmbnbM4 — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) June 11, 2020

Maybe NYT should tell the whole story next time, Tater.

***

