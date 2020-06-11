Brian Stelter isn’t even trying to pretend he’s reporting the truth anymore.

Does he really think this story from the New York Times is painting the whole picture in Seattle? You’ve heard the expression ‘the blind leading the blind,’ this is more like the dumb leading the dumber.

From the New York Times:

What has emerged is an experiment in life without the police — part street festival, part commune. Hundreds have gathered to hear speeches, poetry and music. On Tuesday night, dozens of people sat in the middle of an intersection to watch “13th,” the Ava DuVernay film about the criminal justice system’s impact on African-Americans. On Wednesday, children made chalk drawings in the middle of the street.

They’re sitting around singing Kumbaya … yup.

One block had a designated smoking area. Another had a medic station. At the “No Cop Co-op,” people could pick up a free LaCroix sparkling water or a snack. No currency was accepted, but across the street, in a nod to capitalism, a bustling stand was selling $6 hot dogs. It was dealing in U.S. dollars.

Gosh, can’t help but notice they left Raz Simone out of their article.

Wonder why.

They also put up a ‘wall.’

Hilarious, right?

Oh, and about Simone:

Huh, this doesn’t seem like a Utopia to us.

‘We are the police.’

We thought they wanted to get rid of the police?

Super peaceful.

Great experiment, folks.

And they thought the police were bad?

Maybe NYT should tell the whole story next time, Tater.

