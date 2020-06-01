One of the most striking videos seen this past weekend from the various riots across the country was that a man disarming another man (sorry, soy boy) holding an AR-15 that he appears to have ‘found’ in a police car. This footage quickly made its way around social media …

Watch.

Brandi Kruse, who appears to work with the man who saved countless lives by disarming the moron in a hoodie wrote a thread about him …

Thread: I want to answer some questions about the AR-15 debacle here in one thread so I don't have to try to answer them individually. And I will also say that @SeattlePD needs to answer for why these weapons were left in police cars in the middle of the riot zone. — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) May 31, 2020

So shines a good deed in a weary world.

Keep going.

1) Our guard is former special forces. He is not a police officer.

2) He acted on his own, after getting our crew to safety around a building.

3) We watched the first AR-15 be pulled from a cruiser, then ran along with many others as the protester fired it into the cruiser. — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) May 31, 2020

Can we get an, ‘Oh Hell yeah?’

Acted on his own.

4) Here is cellphone video of that AR being fired, taken by a bystander: https://t.co/OEoPDxtb09

5) The guard disabled the first AR-15, returned to our crew, and we called 911 in order to get the firearm out of our possession ASAP. — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) May 31, 2020

Amazing.

6) As we waited for police to get to us we saw another wave of protesters run in panic from the same area the first gun was taken. 7) Our guard directed us to stay put and that's when he took the second AR, as was seen in this @KOMO live stream: https://t.co/3mapt7F0lX — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) May 31, 2020

Could be from a movie, right? Admit it, you fist-pumped a little, right?

8) @SeattlePD was dealing with a lot of incoming information and was mistaken when it said one AR was still outstanding. Both were handed over.

9) SPD was also mistaken when it said there were no reports of an AR being fired. I told 911 one had been fired.

10) SPD corrected both — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) May 31, 2020

And for the record, our guard is mortified he’s all over social media. Does not want any attention or kudos whatsoever! He really thinks what he did was no big deal. I’m like 👀👀👀. — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) May 31, 2020

That’s what makes him a total bada*s.

He was just doing what needed to be done.

My apologies, ex-Marine infantry. — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) June 1, 2020

He’s a hero.

‘Nuff said.

***

