You’d think Kathy Griffin would have learned a thing or two when she all but imploded after her ‘posting pics of herself with the president’s severed head’ bit went horribly wrong but nope. She had to go and make another threat to Trump’s life …

The sad thing about far too many comedians is that they’ve forgotten how to be funny because they’re far too focused on how much they hate Trump and his supporters.

When she admitted Trump broke her way back when she was telling the truth.

Welp, the DC Examiner reached out to both Twitter and the Secret Service for comment on her tweet that ultimately landed her in ‘Twitter Jail.’

An update: Twitter tells @TonyDLeonardi they will "look into" whether the tweets by @kathygriffin violated their violent threats policy. He also reached out to Secret Service for comment. https://t.co/tLu74ffbjF — Daniel Chaitin (@danielchaitin7) May 27, 2020

Since Kathy is so big and brave she handled his tweet about the Secret Service just fine.

KIDDING.

She lost her sh*t.

Ooooh, she’s so tough, especially with how she’s exploiting the dead to excuse her own gross and disrespectful behavior.

This went over about as well as you’d expect:

Oh, the Mayor of Clownsville trying so hard to be relevant. Be gone, stain on society. — Patrick 🇺🇸 (@batman1793) May 27, 2020

Mayor of Clownsville.

Love it.

is this a bit? — (((#NameThisProfile)))🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@SglNewYork) May 27, 2020

I liked you better when you were funny. — Lisa B. (@politeracy) May 27, 2020

Years and years and years ago.

And Kathy, we know it’s no joke. It’s been 10 years since you’ve told a joke. — Gregg Hart (@RGreggHart) May 27, 2020

I can’t imagine why networks don’t want to hire you anymore. — BattleSwarm (@BattleSwarmBlog) May 27, 2020

Oh sweetie. You’re really not trying this, are you? — V (@TMIWITW) May 27, 2020

Looks like Griffin is begging for attention again. What a loser. — WarNuke (@warNuKE_) May 27, 2020

Get some help. Professional help. Now. Preferably inpatient — Denny Butcher⭐⭐⭐ (@butch72_07) May 27, 2020

Such a sad, angry, jealous woman. Pathetic. — Gina Alagata (@GinaAlagata) May 28, 2020

Amateur. Get @BidenInsultBot to show you how it's done. — Rad Ralph: Warrior of teh Wastelands (@NewRandomGeek) May 27, 2020

Go candy a yam, you hood-winked gindaloon — Joe Biden Insult Bot (@BidenInsultBot) May 27, 2020

There it is.

That’s how you do it, Andy Dick.

Wait, sorry.

Kathy. We meant Kathy.