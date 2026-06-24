End Wokeness Asked for the Most Insane Video Flashbacks From the COVID Era and X Users Delivered

It's been about six years since the COVID-19 and BLM riot worlds collided, and the definitions of "experts" and "mostly peaceful" were forever changed.

Thinking back to that time, @EndWokeness posted this question earlier in the week:

Advertisement

Favorite video from the COVID era? — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 22, 2026

Ask and ye shall receive!

The replies and quotes are wild. Can’t believe we lived through that. https://t.co/6Zh4ESLo2B — IB (@IB_Commentator) June 23, 2026

That's so true.

We'll start with this classic:

Minneapolis, May 2020. Velshi, as an inferno rages behind him:



“This is mostly a protest. It is not, generally speaking, unruly."



(He now has a nightly show on MSNOW)pic.twitter.com/vt7b2evbYb https://t.co/D1w4IgmpoX — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 22, 2026

"Fiery but mostly peaceful protest" was one of the most notorious things from that entire year. Remember when "the experts" also said that mass protests/riots were "safe" but going to church or having holiday dinners with your family weren't?

@jonkarl removing his mask in the White House Briefing Room the moment he thought the cameras were off. It was all performative. pic.twitter.com/Yr3pi0YAes — Uri Blago 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@UriBlago_v2) June 22, 2026

First COVID video that comes to mind is the burger for a jab bribery scampic.twitter.com/6WJp30o1TG — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@ComeAndTakeIt) June 22, 2026

"There's also a burger element to this." Yikes.

"Stop touching your face or mouth"



> licks finger to turn the page https://t.co/fSLdJ3HJyn pic.twitter.com/EUIfpSArTp — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 22, 2026

Jussie Trudeau trying to trick, manipulate and deceive the kids. https://t.co/XhGdbwaSQl pic.twitter.com/jfHz1FKczp — UncleCrackaXXIV (@UncleCrackaXXIV) June 23, 2026

"I've had the vaccine, I'm now safe from Covid"



"Hi folks, you may have heard that I now have Covid" pic.twitter.com/4eOhx6nqd0 — Jan 💜 (@Janjamin_) June 22, 2026

When CNN caught a ballot stuffer on Live TV https://t.co/PLZLGWsWAX pic.twitter.com/609ImfFIqj — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 22, 2026

OOPS!

"We will continue to be your single source of truth…Remember, unless you hear it from us it is not the truth."

- Jacinda Ardern, then Prime Minister of New Zealandpic.twitter.com/7YdQWXqVCe — Original Outcast (@orig_outcast) June 22, 2026

Remember when Governor Hair Gel told Californians to avoid one of the state’s largest outdoor spaces during a respiratory virus outbreak?



He told everyone to stay indoors.



Brilliant leader we had then…. pic.twitter.com/3bULDeE3HD — OC Republicans (@OCGOP) June 23, 2026

Governor Hairgel also closed restaurants for everybody except, of course, him and some pals, and also supported "science" like this:

Literally difficult to comprehend how many lives were saved here https://t.co/xQRP7ov4cy pic.twitter.com/5qatAS9M4J — Future Mass Grave Occupant 🫧 (@beigepilled) June 23, 2026

Advertisement

They were also arresting people for being alone on paddleboards in the ocean and now wonder why people mock "trust the experts."

Oregon health official updates death toll in a clown costume https://t.co/fSLdJ3HJyn pic.twitter.com/YxCeTquxVI — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 23, 2026

Local news report from March 2020.



Watch until the end. Trust me. https://t.co/fSLdJ3HJyn pic.twitter.com/nktcJ1dj2Y — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 22, 2026

"Make sure you brought protection" used to mean something else entirely.

The fear in his eyes 😂 https://t.co/t5bzGa3LXd pic.twitter.com/MFa1msBh4n — Community Notes & Violations (@CNviolations) June 24, 2026

My favorite video was watching my daughter’s graduation from college. She was sitting beside me watching it on tv because she wasn’t allowed to attend. Neither was the entire class. A name scrolling across the screen on a prerecorded message was her walk across the stage. https://t.co/jpzR0dfOkY — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) June 22, 2026

Advertisement

The "Rona Destroyer" was... something else.

Not a video but it’s wild how much anger I still have in my heart over this and its like. https://t.co/XCOCIrM3iE pic.twitter.com/bCstC4SemK — Kind Scribe (@kindscribe) June 23, 2026

The level of Democrat hypocrisy was off the charts.

Not a video, but I’ll never get over the arrows on the floor in the store. The world turned into a prison planet over night. https://t.co/6fGSjbJnuF pic.twitter.com/DTeLEzDfOZ — AC (@AC_SL8TR) June 23, 2026

A local large grocery store near where this editor lives somehow thought it was encouraging social distancing by closing all entrances/exits except one, which meant everybody coming and going had to herd through a single door. Science!

*****

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.