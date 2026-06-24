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End Wokeness Asked for the Most Insane Video Flashbacks From the COVID Era and X Users Delivered

Doug P. | 12:50 PM on June 24, 2026
Twitter

It's been about six years since the COVID-19 and BLM riot worlds collided, and the definitions of "experts" and "mostly peaceful" were forever changed. 

Thinking back to that time, @EndWokeness posted this question earlier in the week: 

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Ask and ye shall receive! 

That's so true. 

We'll start with this classic: 

"Fiery but mostly peaceful protest" was one of the most notorious things from that entire year. Remember when "the experts" also said that mass protests/riots were "safe" but going to church or having holiday dinners with your family weren't? 

"There's also a burger element to this." Yikes. 

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OOPS!

Governor Hairgel also closed restaurants for everybody except, of course, him and some pals, and also supported "science" like this:

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They were also arresting people for being alone on paddleboards in the ocean and now wonder why people mock "trust the experts."

"Make sure you brought protection" used to mean something else entirely. 

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The "Rona Destroyer" was... something else.

The level of Democrat hypocrisy was off the charts. 

A local large grocery store near where this editor lives somehow thought it was encouraging social distancing by closing all entrances/exits except one, which meant everybody coming and going had to herd through a single door. Science!

*****

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