Yup, Joe Walsh is still a nob.

We know, you’re shocked.

Remember when he tried to primary Donald Trump? THAT was hilarious. Almost as hilarious as this tweet ‘threatening’ Republicans who are silent on Trump.

So big.

So bad.

So stupid.

Republicans who are silent on Trump will be treated as Trump supporters. So don’t be silent. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) May 24, 2020

Joe Walsh is the idjit who tweeted out that he would get his musket if Trump lost but he’s totally flipped and flopped so he’s cool now and stuff.

He’s also the guy who got in trouble for being a racist jacka*s on the air but that’s another story.

Blow it out your ass. — G (@TCC_Grouchy) May 25, 2020

What he said.

If @JoeWalsh is really sincere I’m his opposition to Trump, why doesn’t he run for president? Given that he’s such a serious person, I’m sure his campaign would do well. — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) May 25, 2020

Wait, you ran for president? When? Here? — KlubberDLang (@klubberdamnlang) May 25, 2020

Yeah, it didn’t last long.

Heh.

#PleaseClapPart2

SO SCARED!

What about people like you who literally helped get him elected? — jsparker3 (@jsparker31) May 25, 2020

See?

I won't be silent about you being a horses ass — Allen (@Allen_Masked) May 25, 2020

People who think like this are totally the good guys. How exactly will they be treated? — why (@tumrel) May 24, 2020

He’ll get you and your little dog too!

No?

Hey man, don’t look at us, we just work here.

HA HA HA HA FOH — rm1evo (@rm1evo) May 25, 2020

‘Nuff said.

***

