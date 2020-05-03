New York Times’ Taylor Lorenz took time out of her busy day still earning a paycheck for writing a bunch of words on a screen to shame anyone and everyone who wants the economy to open up so they don’t lose their businesses, their homes, or starve to death.

Apparently, she thinks those same people are the dumbest people on Twitter.

She received SO MUCH pushback on her tweet she deleted it BUT we were lucky enough to grab it.

‘Yes, little people, stay at home and do as you’re told,’ says the NYT reporter still getting paid because for some reason they’re ‘essential’.

Classy, right? Too bad they only deleted it because they got dragged so badly …

… said a person paid $90,000+ a year to sit in front of an iPhone and write up 800 words about tiktok memes every three days. https://t.co/CUvuOwPetP — *protected email* (@Jason) May 3, 2020

Sweet work if you can get it.

"the dumbest people on here" pic.twitter.com/BW1eikCNNj — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) May 3, 2020

Thankfully nobody at the New York Times will ever have to personally experience the depravation they are documenting for others — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) May 3, 2020

Something like that.

The UN is warning that 130 million will starve due to the shutdown Its a trolley problem now I suppose Will you let 130 million starve, potentially die to save a few million from the pandemic?https://t.co/vf54rLyP66 — Tim Pool (@Timcast) May 3, 2020

But you know, the dumbest people on Twitter.

How do they think hospitals will look when the economy is starving? How do you think we provide health care to people? The economy is the means by which we feed, shelter & care for one another, including medical care. Half of all Americans recieved NO medical care in Depression. — Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) May 3, 2020

Actually, people who set up false binary choices are the dumbest people on the planet. Second dumbest are those who want 10s of millions to die of starvation, malnutrition & easily treatable conditions just to keep the economy closed. Thinking millions will die of CV = 3rd place — (((WitCoHE))) (@E__Strobel) May 3, 2020

You assume that millions will die and hospitals will be overwhelmed.

No indications that either will happen. — jeffswarens (@jeffswarens) May 3, 2020

‘Nuff said.

***

