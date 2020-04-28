You guys remember The Bulwark, right? The site founded by a bunch of tantrum-throwing Never Trumpers who pretend they’re somehow conserving conservatism by supporting and even endorsing Joe Biden.

Yes, the same Joe Biden who has been accused of sexual assault and whose accuser has far more evidence than Kavanaugh’s accuser ever did?

Welp, seems they have taken the latest pathetic talking point of comparing COVID to Vietnam to blame Trump for American deaths and run with it.

COVID-19 Is This Generation’s Vietnam – The Bulwark https://t.co/T3Pn8r7nSK — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) April 28, 2020

They just keep out-stupiding themselves.

From The Bulwark:

Seen in this light, the most damning aspect of the Vietnam war wasn’t the casualty count—as bad as it was. And it wasn’t the mission: However misunderstood it has become over the decades, the idea of containing communist expansion might have been imprudent or poorly executed, but it was not crazy. No, the signature problem of the Vietnam war was that it was a glaring failure of American political leadership—and the first failure of America’s military establishment.

Hey, we told you this was stupid.

This kind of manipulative BS is what’s used to justify sending health care workers into risky situations without concerns for their health or adequate protection. https://t.co/5BdNYyoF0z — Joe Pilot, MD (@JoeSilverman7) April 28, 2020

Manipulative BS.

Sounds about right.

As the daughter of a Vietnam era vet, who watched him and his fellow Honor Flight attendees cry at the memorial wall, this is not Vietnam. Not even close. https://t.co/zx7w5eNoiv — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) April 28, 2020

But Trump!

The absurdity of the Bulwark knows no bounds. Sniveling Cowards — Jlisa (@Jlisa42067) April 28, 2020

You guys embarrass yourself more every day. — northcliqueboy (@chadwhitfield5) April 28, 2020

Pretty effing insulting to those that fought, and died in Vietnam.

What the hell is wrong with you? — Railroader🚂💨 (@5150Midwest) April 28, 2020

Charlie–did you know that 250,000 Americans die every year–every year–from medical errors? — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) April 28, 2020

I’m not sure that this is the stupidest thing I’ve ever heard, but I’m sure that it’s a contender. — The Doctor (@TennantRob) April 28, 2020

You are out of your mind. Delete this, hack. — Allen (Masked) (@AllenPneuma19) April 28, 2020

I read it. I found it to be a labored effort to spin a narrative w/the most tenuous of threads. 1. Poor leadership

2. Many died

3. Society changed Which could be said of any number of conflicts, natural disasters & events throughout history. Not particularly enlightening. — Elaine Batt (@elainebatt3) April 28, 2020

You have been a disgusting low-life for years Charlie. This is known. What none of us knew, is you could be both disgusting AND utterly clueless. Quite a feat indeed — Jonny Cabernet (@Inflatulation) April 28, 2020

No it's not…. — Geary (@indiucky) April 28, 2020

This is possibly the second stupidest thing you have ever tweeted. I always leave room for the next tweet. — Aggie The Barbabe (@AggieTheBarkeep) April 28, 2020

You idiot drama queen. — BGH – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@KissMyCamo) April 28, 2020

Yes. The average age of Vietnam casualties was 23.

Their friends watched them die.

They fought, killed, and died for our country.

Countless returned home with PTSD. But keep going, you utter clown.

🥴 — Davis (@GIass_Onion) April 28, 2020

As you can see, this went well.

Or not.

***

Related:

‘They aren’t EXCESS deaths’! Fact-filled thread takes ‘dashboard’ COVID death data reporting (aka panic porn) apart

NAILED it! Mary Katharine Ham has the perfect analogy for the media’s double standard when covering Biden allegations

‘Olivianuzzing again’: Brit Hume uses ‘journo’ Olivia Nuzzi’s clown-show behavior during Trump briefing to OWN the entire media