We think Joe Biden was talking about reopening the country but we’re not sure … and clearly neither were they.

Watch.

Painful.

Cooper does a little better hiding his confusion but Gupta looks like he smelled a fart … he’s that confused. And they shouldn’t feel bad, nobody can figure out what the Hell Biden was talking about except it involved FDR and you know, the thing.

Is this REALLY the best the Democrats can do? REALLY?!

Hey, not that we’re complaining.

Seriously.

This is true.

He might be wondering.

Look, Jack.

So very painful.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Yeah, he remembers working side-by-side with FDR … totally.

