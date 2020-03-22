This editor really should know better than to ever think someone like Max Boot could sink no lower because they almost always do. Take for example this repugnant, disgusting, shameful, garbage of a piece Max wrote about how ‘good’ we had it under Obama. He seems gleeful that Americans are hurting right now because of Trump.

We’d ask what the f**k is wrong with this guy but we’re pretty sure we don’t really want to know.

As they shelter in their homes and the economy grinds to a halt, I wonder if Trump voters now realize how good they had it under Obama? Perhaps at least they will stop bragging about Trump’s economy now that the stock market has crashed? https://t.co/lOeyGBQ6AE — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) March 22, 2020

From WaPo:

Utterly lacking in empathy, Trump is incapable of rallying a shell-shocked nation. When asked on Friday, “What do you say to Americans who are watching you right now who are scared?,” Trump launched into a tirade against the reporter who asked the question. Like the snake-oil salesman that he is, his version of reassurance is to tout miracle cures that have not been verified by medical science.

I weep in anger and frustration imagining what might have been if Hillary Clinton — a sane, sensible adult — had won. We couldn’t have avoided the coronavirus, but we could have ameliorated its effects. We could be South Korea (102 deaths) rather than Italy (4,825 deaths and counting). He weeps NOW … K.

Remember how good we had it under Obama?

Why swine flu is no reason to panic: http://www.commentarymagazine.com/blogs/index.php/boot/64561. Swinish behavior might be a big concern. — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) May 3, 2009

Because you know, 12k deaths from the Swine Flu was no reason to panic.

He just sucks.

If Obamacare survives, we will become Europe–and not in a good way. My take on military consequences of SCOTUS ruling: http://t.co/4VDEGKfI — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) June 28, 2012

Another oldie but a goodie.

What’s a word for a schmuck who has zero real principles?

Max to liberals rn pic.twitter.com/Dg5rxS7OCd — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) March 22, 2020

You’re a sad, sad little man. — Tryx™️🌪 (@Tryxt3rocks) March 22, 2020

True story.

So now that the markets are down, it's no longer Obama's economy? When it goes back up, will it go back to being Obama's? — Adeptus Archer 19.73% Adorable (@ArcherMint) March 22, 2020

Wait a tic, I was reasonably assured by the blue check Twitteratti and by Obama himself that it was Obama's economy, just 2 weeks ago — Here comes Ordy Cottontail! (@OrdyPackard) March 22, 2020

Because of a virus from China? The same country he stood up to? The one that is hoarding the supplies we need because we sent manufacturing there unimpeded? Hope you don’t need amoxicillin anytime soon, moron. You helped do this Mr. Wrong on everything for 20 years. — Stacey – The ChiComs Lied, People Died (@ScotsFyre) March 22, 2020

Nice to know you revel in others misfortunes.

Have you ever tried not being a phenomenal douche bag? — In Ty_in_TX's Defense, He Was Left Unsupervised. (@Ty_in_TX) March 22, 2020

You're not very good at… anything are you — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) March 22, 2020

Things bitter, irrelevant losers say. ⬆️ — Davis (@GIass_Onion) March 22, 2020

We’re not sure if Max noticed, but there are thousands of people on his tweet calling him an a*shole.