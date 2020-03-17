If you needed a reminder that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a super genius when it comes to economics look no further than her tweets raging about Trump’s ‘rescue package’, which includes tax cuts, economic stimulus, small business loans, AND literal checks sent out to every American in the next two weeks.

Apparently that’s unacceptable?

Don’t make that face, we didn’t write this tweet:

Medicaid expansion.

We’re shocked she’s not demanding Medicare for All.

She continued.

Trending

Nothing gets money in the hands of Americans faster than cutting their taxes.

For being an economics major AOC really doesn’t seem to get how money works.

Just sayin’.

Duh.

We’re thinking ‘mallen’ speaks for many of us.

Scary.

Heh.

She CAN be this stupid.

Trust us, we’ve been covering her for two years.

But MOAR FREE STUFF.

***

Related:

File under ‘H’ for HACK: Joy Reid gets WAY more than she asked for questioning why Trump has #Coronavirus pressers

‘You should be ASHAMED!’ Kamala Harris pushing govt. to give families ‘up to $500’ a month pisses EVERYONE off (especially Lefties!)

HELL to the YEAH: Trump absolutely shuts down reporter whining that using ‘Chinese Virus’ creates a stigma (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AOCcoronavirusCutting Taxeseconomic stimulusTrump