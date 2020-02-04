Democrats have a serious mess on their hands with the Iowa Caucus and it sounds more and more like something shady has gone on with the ‘app’ the DNC contracted with Shadow Inc. to create. Granted, this could all just be conspiracies and tinfoil fodder but this thread from Lee Fang doesn’t look good for Democrats …

And it especially looks bad for Pete Buttigieg.

Three different sources say a firm called "Shadow" developed the Iowa Dem caucus app. They haven't responded to comment, neither has Iowa Dem Party. The firm was paid by both Nevada & Iowa Democratic Party, disclosures show. Also by Mayor Pete's campaign. — Lee Fang (@lhfang) February 4, 2020

Also by Mayor Cheat … err … Mayor Pete’s campaign.

HOOBOY.

Nevada Dem federal account paid Shadow $58k in August, Iowa Dems state account paid Shadow $63,183 in two payments over Nov & Dec, suggesting app wasn't developed until just months ago? Both caucus states. Shadow is a spin-off from PACRONYM, a new Dem dark money/superPAC hybrid. — Lee Fang (@lhfang) February 4, 2020

This just gets shadier and shadier.

There's no evidence Robby Mook was involved in the development of this app. David Plouffe, however, is on the board of PACRONYM and has been on cable news talking about the Iowa caucus all evening. Worth a question for him. — Lee Fang (@lhfang) February 4, 2020

No joke.

Huffington Post's @Robillard is confirming that it was Shadow that created the app. https://t.co/q9bfZxBXUK pic.twitter.com/yzzXUPTefq — Lee Fang (@lhfang) February 4, 2020

Hrm.

Did we mention this seems shady AF?

Really, what else would you expect from a group called Shadow Inc?

Shadow Inc is run by Hillary For America people. The app is paid for by #MayorCheat #PeteTheCheat. And the DNC and Iowa Democratic Party want you to believe that the fact they are screwing Bernie again is a Russia and Trump conspiracy theory. Biden was defeated. DNC is hiding it. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) February 4, 2020

You realize that the company who made the Iowa Caucus App that is causing all of the problem was paid by 3 groups, Iowa Dem Party, Nevada Dem Party and ……. wait for it….. Mayor Pete's Campaign. #MayorCheat — Braylen's Dad – Warren 2020 (@BraylenNapier) February 4, 2020

Appstein didn’t crash itself. — Boomieleaks (@Boomieleaks) February 4, 2020

Democrats are really and truly their own worst enemy.

How hard do you think Trump has been laughing at this?

