Is it just our imagination or does John Brennan seem a little cranky about Sen. Lamar Alexander’s thread explaining why he wouldn’t be voting to bring in more witnesses? It’s almost as if John really wants (needs) Trump to be removed from office.

Wonder why that is?

Hrm.

Astounding & disgraceful that a Senator of heretofore strong standing says it is okay for a president to use U.S. taxpayer dollars to extort a foreign government to provide fabricated information on a rival in an upcoming election. This is a green light to future such activity. https://t.co/UcH7ao1erL — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) January 31, 2020

If anyone knows about being a disgrace it’s our pal John here.

I must've missed when you were outraged about Joe Biden holding up the Ukraine and bragging about it… — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 31, 2020

You’d think by now we wouldn’t be surprised when John acts like an unhinged troll but it’s unnerving to see him go after a senator like this.

Totally trust them.

When do we see these a-holes on trial?

Commie says what — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) February 2, 2020

He says far too much.

But that is not what he did, nor is it what happened. Why do all you lefties keep making up the facts? — Against All Odds🍹⭐⭐⭐ (@MikeJBarnes) February 1, 2020

Because that’s all they’ve got.

Did this communist sympathizer just say 'astounding & disgraceful'? Polygraph panic: CIA director fretted his vote for communisthttps://t.co/GirAlxBuxq — Rev. Ray Barnett Ph.D; Th.D (@pr_barnett) February 1, 2020

That he did.

No one has lied, cheated, extorted and committed treason except for you John. — Janet Harvey (@JanetHarvey_) February 1, 2020

Ouch.

***

Related:

Democracy DOES die in darkness: CNN can’t seem to find room on their homepage for the BIGGEST story in politics and LOL

FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT! John Cusack’s absolute MELTDOWN over the DNC trying to stop Bernie Sanders looks SUPER bad for Democrats

DNC feeling the BERN? Even Brit Hume calls out The Des Moines Register for suddenly deciding NOT to release historic #IowaPoll