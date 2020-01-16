Just when you think the Left can’t get any more repugnant, shameful, and outright disgusting, along comes their latest ‘smoking gun,’ Lev Parnas. And just like every other ‘witness’ who will SINK TRUMP THIS TIME, this guy seems to be full of crap, BUT the media is doing their part to pretend he’s not.

Rachel Maddow interviewed Parnas and of course, Lefty-Twitter is all a-flutter about how his claims not only sink Trump but Pence as well!

MUAHAHAHAHA! ORANGE MAN BAD.

*sigh*

They’re so ridiculous, even #PresidentPelosi is trending this morning.

Except it looks like he’s not being completely honest … like so many others before him:

Maddow went through the entire Lev Parnas interview without asking him about his own case, or why he was so interested in getting rid of Yovanovitch well before Rudy came along. Remarkable journalism. — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) January 16, 2020

Then again, if Maddow didn’t ask him for the whole story … does that make her more disgusting than even Parnas?

Watch:

Lev Parnas claims the effort to get rid of Yovanovitch was solely to get her out of the way so investigations of Biden could be opened. Except Parnas was pushing for Yovanovitch's removal way back in May 2018, and his indictment says he did it at direction of Ukrainian official pic.twitter.com/3RHlLrwCnk — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) January 16, 2020

He made it ‘crystal clear’.

His only motivation …

Ya’ don’t say:

Here it is for you pic.twitter.com/R56E5O6iiC — Dana Boos (@DanaBoos3) January 16, 2020

At the request of one or more Ukrainian officials.

Hrm.

Sounds like Parnas’ idea of crystal clear is mud.

Yet, instead of the house calling him, he went on Maddow. 😂 And it's an overreach that goes for everyone in the building minus the janitors. 😂😂 — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) January 16, 2020

Good question. Why DIDN’T they call Parnas?

So this lying POS is under indictment? 🤔 Figures! — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) January 16, 2020

And Maddow didn’t ask him about it.

Figures!

Damn, I thought he was the One. ☹️ — Evets 2 (@evets_2) January 16, 2020

Sounds like another Cohen to us.

Color me shocked. — D. K. USA🇺🇸 (@DeniseK_USA) January 16, 2020

Maybe they should be talking about how Yovanovich used her Ukraine Ambassador position to bribe Ukraine officials with withholding visa applications to alter investigations into corruption. — Mark Weber (@web61) January 16, 2020

Parnas lied! I’m shocked! — 🇺🇸 Mike Barrasso #MAGA 🇺🇸 🗽 (@MAGAMikeS1776) January 16, 2020

Right? The people Democrats have found to try and destroy Trump have been so trustworthy and honest so far …

Oh, wait.

Not to mention, the Trump administration didn’t need a reason to remove her. At any point they wanted her “out of the way” all they had to do is pick up the phone. Which they eventually did. — Us Normals ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@ChrisFarling) January 16, 2020

Common sense here.

If Trump wanted her gone he would have just removed her.

When will these people figure out that all they’ve done by trying to find a smoking gun to finally ‘get rid of’ Trump has not only harmed their party but the country as well? Their entire purpose has been throwing an endless temper tantrum because they lost an election … and will likely lose again because of said tantrum. Well, that and Trump has done far better than anyone expected and the Democrats running are a train wreck.

Good times.