John Kerry still hasn’t figured out when to just walk away … sorry, slink away. We suppose his ego is more important to him than the country, otherwise, he wouldn’t have penned a ridiculous and whiny op-ed for the New York Times accusing Trump of ‘destroying’ what ‘we’ve’ built with Iran.

Because bowing to and funding terrorists was such a good thing for America to be associated with.

Michael Doran seems to have taken issue with John’s crap-piece and took it upon himself to be a whistleblower.

Seriously.

Check it out.

Ooooh, tell us more, Mike.

We’re not holding our breath on this but MAN wouldn’t that be something else?

Trending

The country has the right to know what our president was saying and doing on our so-called behalf with Iran. Absolutely.

Scandal-free, right Obama?

We triple-dog-dare them.

Not all heroes wear capes.

NOT BLUE CHECK SCOLDING!

The horror.

If he’s serious about blowing whistles this would be a good place to start.

This is gonna get so GOOD.

We hope.

 

Related:

It’s ON: Mitch McConnell calls Nancy Pelosi’s bluff, backs measure to change Senate rules and dismiss impeachment without articles

Get these broads a mirror! Janice Dean shuts the ‘ladies’ on The View DOWN for whining that Meghan McCain is ‘so rude’

JUSTICE: Sharyl Attkisson implicates Rod Rosenstein ‘and colleagues’ in lawsuit regarding Obama admin spying on her computers

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: IranISISJohn KerryMichael Doranwhistleblower