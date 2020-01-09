Remember when ABC showed footage of the supposed combat in Syria that turned out to be nothing more than footage of a gun range? Welp, seems NBC is doing their part in pushing ‘fake news’ footage as well …

Keep in mind, NBC is the parent of MSNBC, which was pushing Iranian propaganda claiming 30 Americans had been killed.

Which was also false.

Man oh man, traditional media just can’t out of their own way.

Yeah, let’s have that talk about spreading misinformation.

Seems like a good time indeed.

Trending

Of course they will.

You would think …

Journalisming.

We like that.

Of course, these people wouldn’t know real journalisming if it fell out of the sky, landed on their faces, and started to wiggle.

 

Tags: ABCIranIRGC AttacksnbcSoleimani