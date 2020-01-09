Remember when ABC showed footage of the supposed combat in Syria that turned out to be nothing more than footage of a gun range? Welp, seems NBC is doing their part in pushing ‘fake news’ footage as well …

NBC's Tehran Bureau Chief @aliarouzi has deleted this tweet that claims to show footage from last night's attacks. In fact, video is from Aramco oil fields in KSA. This comes on heels of Ali gong on MSNBC last night & falsely claiming 30 US troops killed in missile attacks. pic.twitter.com/ogPlQy72kI — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) January 8, 2020

Keep in mind, NBC is the parent of MSNBC, which was pushing Iranian propaganda claiming 30 Americans had been killed.

Which was also false.

Man oh man, traditional media just can’t out of their own way.

Heya @chucktodd – I think we're ready to have that talk about spreading misinformation… and you guys are doing it on behalf of a terrorist regime, not some random facebook group. https://t.co/E5bXD45SzV — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 8, 2020

Yeah, let’s have that talk about spreading misinformation.

Seems like a good time indeed.

Q. What’s the difference between Iran state media and leftwing media hacks? A. I can’t tell. That’s what I’m asking. — Closeted News Junkie (@NewsCloset) January 8, 2020

First, ABC News shows Kentucky gun range footage claiming it's Syria. Now this. Is it any wonder that the public has lost trust in the mainstream media? — Teresa Jackson 🐘 (@RestoreHonor) January 9, 2020

They'll keep him. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) January 8, 2020

Of course they will.

The media simply hates Trump more than they love the truth or our country. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 9, 2020

It’s so embarrassing the old NBC peacock went into witness protection! pic.twitter.com/EgvlZAvRLM — Pete Lynch (@p8rlynch) January 8, 2020

At some point people should lose their blue checkmark for willfully spreading foreign propaganda. In an ideal world, anyway. — Smells Like Teen Statism (@AgentEightSix) January 8, 2020

You would think …

Nothing like true Journalisming.🙄 — Jellenne (@jellen805) January 8, 2020

Journalisming.

We like that.

Of course, these people wouldn’t know real journalisming if it fell out of the sky, landed on their faces, and started to wiggle.

