The New York Times seems to be working overtime to paint a terrorist responsible for the deaths of thousands of innocent people as some sort of hero. Do they really just hate Trump that much or is there something more going on here?

Inquiring minds wanna know.

“Knowing General Suleimani was out there made me feel safer,” said a student about the commander killed in an American drone strike. “He was like a security umbrella above our country.” Listen today's episode of The Daily. https://t.co/U3YUEnxqtX — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 7, 2020

A terrorist made them feel safer.

Sure, NYT.

Notice they leave out reports about how students were promised free breakfasts, lunches, good grades if they attended the funeral; it’s not exactly a stretch to imagine this student was going for extra credit.

Or didn’t want any harm to come to himself or his family for saying otherwise.

Just thinkin’ out loud.

This. Is. Just….disgusting Just a question, how many in the US military who have or are serving in the Middle East feel safer now that #Suleimani is dead? https://t.co/yfob3rUfXn — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) January 7, 2020

Shameful, even for the NYT.

And that’s saying something.

Time's Person of the Year 2020 is going to be General Suleimani. — Cake & Capitalism – Equality 7-2521 (@DAVIDFERNANDES8) January 7, 2020

NYT loves terrorists, we get it. — Jon A (@Latebird2013) January 7, 2020

Here’s an idea for a follow up: “Knowing Chairman Kim is still alive means I’ll never have to worry about being overweight, having poor eyesight from reading fiction, agonizing about foreign travel, or ever seeing my annoying cousin who once sang during a parade.” — GregEsq (@GregEsq) January 7, 2020

Not that you’re glorifying a monster again, but guess you can’t feature some quotes how safe his American victims felt — Razor (@hale_razor) January 7, 2020

"Because Iran is a totalitarian state that just recently killed thousands of dissidents, so their citizens are scared that if they do not mourn, they will be killed next." — EJ (@Ejmiller25) January 7, 2020

This is so blatantly obvious that I’m having a hard time believing that these articles are being written in good faith. — Stop Making Sense (@Talkinghead2017) January 7, 2020

They’re not being written in good faith.

Here are some of his militia doing the holy work of Saint Soleimani.https://t.co/NK3FhBtuId — mallen (@mallen2010) January 7, 2020

This is nothing more than Iranian propaganda. You should drop the name @nytimes & change it to the Ayatollah’s Fan Club. — ATennesseePerspective🇺🇸 (@SpeakinFromTN) January 7, 2020

Your own paper reported that 1,500 protesters were killed over the last two months:https://t.co/Lk1AyQUL8l — You Should Have Voted For Gary (@colorblindk1d) January 7, 2020

But orange man bad.

“Hitler makes me feel safe. Germany has a security blanket while he’s out there protecting us and Germany”. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) January 7, 2020

Just when you think the NYT can’t sink any lower …

Related:

BOOM: Brit Hume shares thread on Soleimani by Hussain Abdul-Hussain to straighten out ‘another mess’ made by the media

‘Makes ya’ think’: Nikki Haley takes Dem presidential candidates to the SHED for ‘mourning’ terrorist Soleimani (watch)

‘More aggressive SINCE the agreement’: AG takes Obama-cult defending his precious Iran Nuclear Deal apart in thread