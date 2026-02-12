Captain Kirk Just Set Phasers To Vaporize

William Shatner has long had a reputation as one of the least popular figures among his fellow Star Trek alumni. Considering the cultural and political leanings of many of his peers, that reputation takes on a different meaning from this writer’s perspective. Whatever the reason for the tension, Captain Kirk remains an enduring inspiration to countless fans, which may well explain the disconnect.

Advertisement

He is also no pushover, as you can see in this exchange.

🙄 Actually I received my wings but I’m sure facts don’t matter to you; it’s all about the vitriol. It’s so refreshing to find someone of your mental prowess online. Usually one would have to go to a flat-earth convention to find this level of confidence unburdened by evidence.… https://t.co/d5sOIxu19x — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) February 12, 2026

The tail end of his comment is below:

Have a good day, Sporto.

It took Captain Kirk less than a nanosecond to put Phil here in his place, and the takedown might be more epic than the Gorn match of yesteryear.

Ok, so maybe not QUITE that cool, but still!

As far as I'm concerned, YOU ARE AN ASTRONAUT. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/DwFYZHjumf — Shawn Sunshine Strickland☮️ (@Strickalator) February 12, 2026

It also seems the FAA disagrees with Phil's hot take, Shawn, because after Shat's 2021 space flight, he was awarded the Commercial Space Flight Wings for advancing commercial space exploration. He also received the 'Living Legends of Aviation — Aviation Inspiration Award' in 2022.

Mr. Shatner’s stellar performance in his role of Kirk has probably influenced more people at NASA than anyone in the history of space flight.

His name should be on a rocket or eventually a base on the moon or mars. — Gary's Liquors (@GarysLiquors) February 12, 2026

Spot on!

Have to go to a flat earth convention... 🤣💀

That was awesome — Jeff Creedon (@JeffCreedon) February 12, 2026

Wait- they have conventions for flat earthers? — adam hebb (@vicvictims) February 12, 2026

Do flat earthers have conventions? One would think they would be ashamed to go out in public.

Phil has been Shat upon. — William Van Winkle (@WilliamVWrites) February 12, 2026

You might say he's been chewed up and Shat out!

Will just Shat that guy out. pic.twitter.com/UAkEXwjZTv — Cincy Browncoat - You can't take the sky from me (@cincy_browncoat) February 12, 2026

SEEEEEE!

Bahahahaha

Damn, Bill. Put your phaser on stun next time! Homie was completely vaporized by that response. — Wilton Random-Guy-from-the-Internet Alston (@Wiltster) February 12, 2026

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

"Jim, he's dead!" - Dr. McCoy — An American (@donttrdonme) February 12, 2026

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Advertisement

I watched the original Star Trek when I was a kid. You were perfect as Captain Kirk. Great supporting cast also. A few years later, we landed on the moon. In my young mind, that was a time when anything was possible and you were a contributing factor to that sense of optimism.🖖 — Blaine Stewart (@BlaineStewart16) February 12, 2026

Say what you want about William Shatner, but he doesn't brook fools and seems to have a lot of fun at the same time. This writer and many of Generation X count Captain Kirk and, by extension, William Shatner among our heroes, so from all of those you have inspired, sir, we say thank you and always keep your phaser at the ready.

Editor’s Note: Twitchy is the final frontier of conservative thought. Our ongoing mission is to bring you content no one else will, but we need YOU to help us continue that mission. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.



