Slate: Conservatives Are Terrified That Urban Progressive Lesbians Are Buying Guns
ICE Is Citing SUBURBAN MOMS Who 'Protest and Document' ICE Activity
'I Love It When The Felon Is More Honest About Reality Than The...
Lawsuit: Children and US Citizens Detained for Four Hours Without Food During ICE...
CBS News: Irish Illegal Says He Fears for His Life in Modern-Day ICE...
Outrage in FL: Miss North Florida Dethroned for Rejecting Miss America's Trans-Inclusive C...
Report: CNN Has Lost Nearly Two-Thirds of Its Viewership Since 2016
Salvadoran Illegal Soccer Coach Faces New Child Abuse Charges After Alleged Murder of...
WaPo Is STILL Feeding Dems BS Talking Points, This Time About Trump and...
Rep. Delia Ramirez Calls SAVE Act 'Racist, Misogynistic Trash' Supported by White Supremac...
Ilhan Omar Responds to Trump, Saying At Least in Somalia They Execute Pedophiles,...
Axios Deletes Its Post Saying Crime Plummeted Despite Trump's Crackdown
Remember What Happened at the Epstein Hearings When Dems Controlled Congress During the...
Rep. Ted Lieu Accuses Pam Bondi of Lying Under Oath, Claims He Has...

Captain Kirk Just Set Phasers To Vaporize

RickRobinson
RickRobinson | 3:00 AM on February 12, 2026
AP Photo/Michael Hill

William Shatner has long had a reputation as one of the least popular figures among his fellow Star Trek alumni. Considering the cultural and political leanings of many of his peers, that reputation takes on a different meaning from this writer’s perspective. Whatever the reason for the tension, Captain Kirk remains an enduring inspiration to countless fans, which may well explain the disconnect.

He is also no pushover, as you can see in this exchange.

The tail end of his comment is below:

  Have a good day, Sporto. 

It took Captain Kirk less than a nanosecond to put Phil here in his place, and the takedown might be more epic than the Gorn match of yesteryear.

Ok, so maybe not QUITE that cool, but still!

It also seems the FAA disagrees with Phil's hot take, Shawn, because after Shat's 2021 space flight, he was awarded the Commercial Space Flight Wings for advancing commercial space exploration. He also received the 'Living Legends of Aviation — Aviation Inspiration Award' in 2022. 

'I Love It When The Felon Is More Honest About Reality Than The Judge': Bizarre Sentencing For Rapist
Gordon K
Spot on! 

Do flat earthers have conventions? One would think they would be ashamed to go out in public.

You might say he's been chewed up and Shat out! 

SEEEEEE!

Bahahahaha 

Say what you want about William Shatner, but he doesn't brook fools and seems to have a lot of fun at the same time. This writer and many of Generation X count Captain Kirk and, by extension, William Shatner among our heroes, so from all of those you have inspired, sir, we say thank you and always keep your phaser at the ready.

'I Love It When The Felon Is More Honest About Reality Than The Judge': Bizarre Sentencing For Rapist
Gordon K
Lawsuit: Children and US Citizens Detained for Four Hours Without Food During ICE Raid
Brett T.
ICE Is Citing SUBURBAN MOMS Who 'Protest and Document' ICE Activity
Brett T.
CBS News: Irish Illegal Says He Fears for His Life in Modern-Day ICE Concentration Camp
Brett T.
WaPo Is STILL Feeding Dems BS Talking Points, This Time About Trump and ICE (Status: Busted and DELETED)
Doug P.
Remember What Happened at the Epstein Hearings When Dems Controlled Congress During the Biden Years?
Doug P.

'I Love It When The Felon Is More Honest About Reality Than The Judge': Bizarre Sentencing For Rapist
