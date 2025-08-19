Bret Baier Proves No One Is Above the Law in Trump's Washington DC

VIP
RickRobinson
RickRobinson | 10:00 PM on August 19, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Despite how the media reports them, there is no such thing as a routine traffic stop for law enforcement. There is, however, a textbook example of how one should behave during a traffic stop if you are the driver, and it was a master class put on by none other than Fox News Channel's Bret Baier himself. You can see a bit of it below.

While we can't hear any of the exchange, it is pretty apparent that Mr. Bair remained calm, produced the usually requested documents, accepted the citation, and went on about his day. 

Like we said, a textbook example. 

Hopefully they've watched it more than a few times...

We wondered who would bring this up! LOL

Well, it didn't work well for her, and it wouldn't even have been true for him. All this writer can say is that the words 'Do you know who I am?' never seem to be uttered. Thank goodness!

Mr. Baier himself seemed unfazed by the social media attention and even took a moment to explain on X:

This writer only has one question for Mr. Baier. No hands-free device in 2025?

For shame, sir! 

FOR SHAME!

