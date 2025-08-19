Bret Baier Proves No One Is Above the Law in Trump's Washington DC

Despite how the media reports them, there is no such thing as a routine traffic stop for law enforcement. There is, however, a textbook example of how one should behave during a traffic stop if you are the driver, and it was a master class put on by none other than Fox News Channel's Bret Baier himself. You can see a bit of it below.

LOL! No criminal is safe in DC! Bret Baier just got popped. 🤣pic.twitter.com/HBBdLPVT4J — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 19, 2025

While we can't hear any of the exchange, it is pretty apparent that Mr. Bair remained calm, produced the usually requested documents, accepted the citation, and went on about his day.

This is awesome. 🤣👏🏼♥️. Bret Baier is showing Washington DC the proper way of being pulled over. 👍🏼 — Sara Welch (@SaraWel28967384) August 19, 2025

And gee he showed his ID and didn’t cause a scene and off he went. — ~Just Melissa~ (@Melissa1opinion) August 19, 2025

No yelling, no “do you know who I am?”, just compliance and “have a good day sir.” — Chris Denson (@DensonChris) August 19, 2025

Like we said, a textbook example.

I can’t help but notice that he complied with the officer. Certain people need to watch this and take notes — PopeofGreenlandVillage (@Starlink47) August 19, 2025

Hopefully they've watched it more than a few times...

Who did it best? https://t.co/y4kvQa5was — Right Side And Free (@rightsidefreee) August 19, 2025

We wondered who would bring this up! LOL

He should have told him he was an AG — Vicesrus (@vicesrus) August 19, 2025

Well, it didn't work well for her, and it wouldn't even have been true for him. All this writer can say is that the words 'Do you know who I am?' never seem to be uttered. Thank goodness!

Mr. Baier himself seemed unfazed by the social media attention and even took a moment to explain on X:

I picked up my ringing phone as I drove past an officer while driving my wife’s car in Georgetown. He pointed to have me pull over- I did. He was very professional. I had to dig for the registration card. Got a ticket and left. I didn’t know there was paparazzi. 🙄 https://t.co/JNllA3TKgj — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) August 19, 2025

This writer only has one question for Mr. Baier. No hands-free device in 2025?

For shame, sir!

FOR SHAME!

