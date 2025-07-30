Joe Walsh Presents: Deep Thoughts From A Shallow Mind

VIP
RickRobinson
RickRobinson | 10:30 PM on July 30, 2025
Never meet your heroes has been an axiom for as long as this writer has been alive. While Mr. Walsh never quite fell into that category, he was once a respected member of both the Tea Party and conservative movements.  

The fact that he can now post things like this on social media suggests to this writer only one thing. He never actually stood for anything, and once he felt his standing slipping away and his clout drying up, his allegiances shifted like the wind. How else can one explain him siding with the party that wanted us locked up during COVID-19, forced vaccines on us, and so many other terrible things that are now permanent footnotes in our history?

The irony isn't that a local NBC affiliate said this, it's that he now shills for their Liberal masters knowing they stil feel this way about him.

Numerous facts prove his statement to be false, and yet he persists. Has he been brainwashed? Does he have no beliefs of his own and gravitate toward attention like a moth to a flame? So many who were once part of the movement seem to fit that description. Always remember, dear reader, pedestals aren't made for people; they will eventually fall off. 

