Joe Walsh Presents: Deep Thoughts From A Shallow Mind

Never meet your heroes has been an axiom for as long as this writer has been alive. While Mr. Walsh never quite fell into that category, he was once a respected member of both the Tea Party and conservative movements.

On a show today, the host asked me if I saw a difference between the 2 parties. He said both parties suck. I told him both parties have problems. The Democratic Party is wrong on some issues, the Republican Party is a threat to democracy & the rule of law. So yes, BIG difference. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) July 30, 2025

The fact that he can now post things like this on social media suggests to this writer only one thing. He never actually stood for anything, and once he felt his standing slipping away and his clout drying up, his allegiances shifted like the wind. How else can one explain him siding with the party that wanted us locked up during COVID-19, forced vaccines on us, and so many other terrible things that are now permanent footnotes in our history?

Daily reminder pic.twitter.com/15Em0XwaaA — Mad Bull America (@america_mad) July 30, 2025

The irony isn't that a local NBC affiliate said this, it's that he now shills for their Liberal masters knowing they stil feel this way about him.

The only real threat to democracy is a party that censors speech, jails opponents, opens borders, and uses the FBI like a private army. That’s the DEMOCRATS.

The GOP just wants freedom back. — Emilia Henderson (@Emilia__writes) July 30, 2025

“Democracy” hunted Trump for 12 years then tried to kill him.

“Democracy” opened the border, lied, and allowed 30 million disease ladened criminals into the Country.

WHO the fuck would put this nut on a “show”? — lrb (@UnclePatsFarm) July 30, 2025

So Joe, what do you call the Democrat party installing Kamala as the nominee when Biden won the primary? How much Democracy was involved in not giving the Dem voters a say in who they would pick to fill the vacancy by Biden after he got shived hard by the party? — 🇺🇸 Icecommando 🇺🇸🎖️( う-´)づ︻╦̵̵̿╤── (@SwtSwtVengeance) July 30, 2025

Do not get it twisted. The party who removed their candidate and crowned another without votes, the party that hasn't had a real primary since 2008, the party of censorship and communism is the threat to our democracy. The democrats are the threat to democracy. — Based Teaching 🃏 (@BasedTeaching) July 30, 2025

Well said!

Dude, U R A JOKE!! Dems spied on a duly elected President. They mandated vaccinations. They ran a shadow presidency the last 4 years. They opened our border. Explain to me, like I’m 5, threats larger than those. Facts only please. — AlphaMale (@Caveman4Justice) July 30, 2025

*Crickets chirping*

Crossfire Hurricane has entered the chat. Weoponizing the DoJ vs your political opponent would like a word with you. 51 Intel officials think you are gullible. There is so much more. — Middle Man (@Shine_52) July 30, 2025

Numerous facts prove his statement to be false, and yet he persists. Has he been brainwashed? Does he have no beliefs of his own and gravitate toward attention like a moth to a flame? So many who were once part of the movement seem to fit that description. Always remember, dear reader, pedestals aren't made for people; they will eventually fall off.

