VIP
Arizona -- What All the Data Shows With Less Than 24 Hours to Go

RickRobinson  |  10:00 PM on November 04, 2024
The folks who get paid the big bucks to call the shots are making their calls, so let's look at the most recent data and specifically put Arizona under a microscope. 

Per AtlasIntel, as of 10-29, AZ is leaning toward Trump plus five. This writer believes that the GOP may have vastly improved its ground game in AZ after having it be an early domino to fall the other way in 2020. Only time will tel however.

This isn't the only positive indicator for the GOP this cycle in Arizona, however, either.

Here's a Fox News clip reacting to the shift in polling data. If these patterns hold, Kamal's 2020 trajectory and her 2024 trajectory will not be dissimilar. Only time will tell if they do.

Again, focusing on simply AZ as data from the same polling group on 10/29 shows, former president Donald J. Trump has opened an even wider Margin as of 11/02/24.

This could and should be very good news for Lake. As we can see from the same polling group, she appears to have overtaken her opponent fairly solidly, if not by as much of a margin.

This writer will say what he always says; however, your voice matters, and your vote matters. Whether in a swing state, a red state, or even a blue one, don't assume your vote doesn't matter. Everyone forgets about this little gem right here, and even this writer was unaware so many states had signed on. There are now 15 states and Washington DC that are pledging their EC votes to whomever wins the popular vote. 

The states, located mostly on the east and west coasts, have 196 of the 270 required electoral votes needed to win the presidency. They have agreed that the compact won't take effect until they have enough states committed to reach 270 electoral votes. 

The Electoral College awards electoral votes to states based on their representation in Congress. For example, Indiana has nine representatives, plus two senators, for a total of 11 electoral votes. Most states award their full allotment of electoral votes to the candidate who carries the popular vote in their state.

As you can see, dear reader, there are still shenanigans afoot everywhere, and in the opinion of this writer, we must send a message to all the powers that be. With one voice, we must tell them enough is enough. That only happens if enough who have felt unheard find their voice and make themselves heard. 

Remember the fifth of November and let's Make America Great Again.

