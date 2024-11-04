Arizona -- What All the Data Shows With Less Than 24 Hours to Go

The folks who get paid the big bucks to call the shots are making their calls, so let's look at the most recent data and specifically put Arizona under a microscope.

Advertisement

JUST IN: The most accurate poll of 2020, AtlasIntel, releases their final battleground poll showing Trump winning all 7 battleground states.



Finish strong, vote, and make this a reality.



Arizona: Trump +5

North Carolina: Trump +4

Nevada: Trump +4

Georgia: Trump +2… pic.twitter.com/IEeJFnxgnX — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 31, 2024

Per AtlasIntel, as of 10-29, AZ is leaning toward Trump plus five. This writer believes that the GOP may have vastly improved its ground game in AZ after having it be an early domino to fall the other way in 2020. Only time will tel however.

This isn't the only positive indicator for the GOP this cycle in Arizona, however, either.

Breaking: Arizona shifts from 'Toss-Up' to 'Leaning Republican'! Kari Lake is also beating Gallegos in the polls! Vote vote, vote, Arizonans! Take back your beautiful state! pic.twitter.com/gQpX2KqiCD — TexicanTrumpian (@TexicanTrumpian) October 29, 2024

Here's a Fox News clip reacting to the shift in polling data. If these patterns hold, Kamal's 2020 trajectory and her 2024 trajectory will not be dissimilar. Only time will tell if they do.

🚨BREAKING: President Trump is leading Kamala Harris in every swing state (North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania), per AtlasIntel poll.



Tomorrow is Election Day



Vote Trump! #FightforAmerica #USElection2024 #USElections pic.twitter.com/CpEt6ppUdk — AJ Huber (@Huberton) November 4, 2024

Again, focusing on simply AZ as data from the same polling group on 10/29 shows, former president Donald J. Trump has opened an even wider Margin as of 11/02/24.

This could and should be very good news for Lake. As we can see from the same polling group, she appears to have overtaken her opponent fairly solidly, if not by as much of a margin.

According to very accurate pollster AtlasIntel's latest Arizona poll, Kari Lake has overtaken Ruben Gallego in the Senate race and is on track to win by two points



🔴 Lake: 49.1% (+1.7)

🔵 Gallego: 47.4%

AtlasIntel | 967 Like Voters



THIS IS BEAUTIFUL! pic.twitter.com/RwsrKO3QgU — George (@BehizyTweets) November 3, 2024

This writer will say what he always says; however, your voice matters, and your vote matters. Whether in a swing state, a red state, or even a blue one, don't assume your vote doesn't matter. Everyone forgets about this little gem right here, and even this writer was unaware so many states had signed on. There are now 15 states and Washington DC that are pledging their EC votes to whomever wins the popular vote.

The states, located mostly on the east and west coasts, have 196 of the 270 required electoral votes needed to win the presidency. They have agreed that the compact won't take effect until they have enough states committed to reach 270 electoral votes. The Electoral College awards electoral votes to states based on their representation in Congress. For example, Indiana has nine representatives, plus two senators, for a total of 11 electoral votes. Most states award their full allotment of electoral votes to the candidate who carries the popular vote in their state.

Advertisement

As you can see, dear reader, there are still shenanigans afoot everywhere, and in the opinion of this writer, we must send a message to all the powers that be. With one voice, we must tell them enough is enough. That only happens if enough who have felt unheard find their voice and make themselves heard.

Remember the fifth of November and let's Make America Great Again.