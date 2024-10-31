Go Drunk KamalaWins Account, You're Home

VIP
RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  10:30 PM on October 31, 2024
AP Photo/Adam Bettcher

In the 2024 election cycle, there may be a tossup between the most dishonest of the Left-leaning accounts. Dear reader, we are sure you've heard of @KamalaHQ.

Behold the Harris Wins account as well. 

Is anyone surprised the Communist News Network is in the bag for Harris? This writer isn't, but the Copium is free-flowing from accounts like this as they keep trying to spin the bad news from the Harris camp's internal polls, which have them pulling funds from North Carolina and trying to shore up Virginia. Remember, VA was supposed to be a lock, and we're only five days out.

This writer isn't making any predictions, but all signs point to this being a long night for the Harris campaign and her X denizens.

From your keyboard to God's Monitor SG.

There has been a shift in the political atmosphere, and it feels very nearly like the energy we had pre-swap and post-convention. 

As you can see here as we continue examining this particular account, they, much like KamalaHQ, like to take tweets and change the wording to fit a narrative about Trump that, while not true about his campaign, was about the Biden campaign pre-swap.

Luckily, you, the people of X, will have none of their shenanigans, and we at Twitchy love you for always being willing to give your input.

Harrumph!
Rude! 

Republicans don't panic. We pounce, don't we? It's all so confusing.

Ok, one more, which pretty much takes the cake for deceptive editing. 

Flags blowing in what seems to be a relatively steady and strong wind are not visible in this frame because the shot has been cropped. Then, add this to the mix as well.

Ouch, that's gonna leave a mark.

So a good breeze, wet concrete, and leather shoes get twisted into, 'Oh, look, he's as bad as Joe.' 

So say we all.

In closing, kids don't be like these obvious troll accounts trying to turn Kommie-Llama Hamasnik into some type of superhero and recreate what they believe was a false narrative about Biden to try and hang it around Trump's neck. Just remember we have five days. 

So fellow garbage humans go vote: all gas, no brakes. Let's bring this thing home.

