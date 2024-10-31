Go Drunk KamalaWins Account, You're Home

In the 2024 election cycle, there may be a tossup between the most dishonest of the Left-leaning accounts. Dear reader, we are sure you've heard of @KamalaHQ.

Behold the Harris Wins account as well.

BREAKING: CNN data analytics expert Harry Enten just perfectly explained the signs showing Kamala Harris is on the path towards likely victory. This is huge. pic.twitter.com/Owj5RuTC0c — Kamala’s Wins (@harris_wins) October 31, 2024

Is anyone surprised the Communist News Network is in the bag for Harris? This writer isn't, but the Copium is free-flowing from accounts like this as they keep trying to spin the bad news from the Harris camp's internal polls, which have them pulling funds from North Carolina and trying to shore up Virginia. Remember, VA was supposed to be a lock, and we're only five days out.

Kamala Harris will lose. Not only will she lose, she will lose by a landslide. — BrooklynP8triot (@BklynP8triot) October 31, 2024

This writer isn't making any predictions, but all signs point to this being a long night for the Harris campaign and her X denizens.

You people are so delusional!!🤣🤣🤣



Democrats are getting destroyed in early voting and most Republicans still vote on Election Day. — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) October 31, 2024

From your keyboard to God's Monitor SG.

Kamala is desperate and panicking today 🤡 — Hi, I'm KellyJo 🙋🏽‍♀️🇺🇸 (@BiologicalWoma2) October 31, 2024

There has been a shift in the political atmosphere, and it feels very nearly like the energy we had pre-swap and post-convention.

BREAKING: Trump campaign officials are in full panic mode as more Republican leaders in swing states are coming out against Trump. This is huge. — Kamala’s Wins (@harris_wins) October 24, 2024

As you can see here as we continue examining this particular account, they, much like KamalaHQ, like to take tweets and change the wording to fit a narrative about Trump that, while not true about his campaign, was about the Biden campaign pre-swap.

This is what panic looks like pic.twitter.com/jNbrOwbMiO — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) October 24, 2024

Luckily, you, the people of X, will have none of their shenanigans, and we at Twitchy love you for always being willing to give your input.

LOL. Yes, "Republicans" are panicking.



You probably should not turn on CNN, nimrod. pic.twitter.com/yiiZ99oDUY — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) October 24, 2024

Republicans don't panic. We pounce, don't we? It's all so confusing.

Ok, one more, which pretty much takes the cake for deceptive editing.

BREAKING: Stunning new footage shows Donald Trump barely able to walk. Is this why Trump refused to disclose his health records? pic.twitter.com/UboZhTa7t3 — Kamala’s Wins (@harris_wins) October 30, 2024

Flags blowing in what seems to be a relatively steady and strong wind are not visible in this frame because the shot has been cropped. Then, add this to the mix as well.

He missed the handle.



Your candidate missed the campaign.



I’ll take Trump. — The Older Millennial (@teameffujoe) October 31, 2024

Ouch, that's gonna leave a mark.

Wet concrete in leather bottom shoes. Anyone who has worn well-made shoes knows that experience. Now let's talk about what matters; like the totalitarianism in these 4 videos. 👇🏾-VJpic.twitter.com/3tcbGuQCR1 pic.twitter.com/jzguZak4GB pic.twitter.com/i4jGSazrcw pic.twitter.com/4jONI75bQr — RealVinnieJames (@RealVinnieJames) October 31, 2024

So a good breeze, wet concrete, and leather shoes get twisted into, 'Oh, look, he's as bad as Joe.'

Looks fine to me.



You are just melting down because you are losing everywhere. — Real Defender🇺🇸 (@real_defender) October 30, 2024

So say we all.

In closing, kids don't be like these obvious troll accounts trying to turn Kommie-Llama Hamasnik into some type of superhero and recreate what they believe was a false narrative about Biden to try and hang it around Trump's neck. Just remember we have five days.

So fellow garbage humans go vote: all gas, no brakes. Let's bring this thing home.