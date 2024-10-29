Geraldo Clutching Pearls Like No Other Over Jokes About Puerto Rico. In Three Acts

Poor Geraldo has been having a rough couple of three days.



Shot:

“A floating island of garbage…?” Referring to Puerto Rico???

“Poisoning the blood of our nation…?”

We have “murder in our genes….?”

Fuck these racists. Latino men of good will, have pride in yourselves and your ancestors. A vote for Trump is a vote against self-respect. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) October 28, 2024

Chaser:

Latino men, for the love of your parents and children, for your pride and your honor tell this little gringo shit to go fuck himself. https://t.co/ClpvYzsGQU — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) October 28, 2024

Another shot:

The Archbishop of San Juan, Roberto González Nieves is demanding an apology from Donald Trump for the blatantly racist remarks at the former president's creepy MSG rally where the island commonwealth was called a "floating island of garbage."

"The comedian not only provoked… — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) October 29, 2024

It appears the MSG Rally may have broken him as it did so many leftists.

No, Uncle Roger, not that kind!

Can we get maintenance to change the locks? Sheesh, they let anybody in here.

Aw, sorry, Unc! Maybe next time?

This writer suspects that Geraldo is realizing he likely wasted his vote. With seven days to go, focusing on something like this only serves to shore up the base. With seven days to go, they should have already laid the groundwork to cast a wider net, and it is becoming increasingly apparent that they didn't or couldn't.

If you need your base reacting out of emotion, which is what they accuse us of doing, it means she has failed to control the situation, which she is becoming increasingly famous for. With the latest USA Today Poll showing Trump with 48 to 49 percent of the Latino vote, it's no wonder they have been trying to push this narrative so hard.



Now for the part you've been waiting for. Let the dragging by X commence!

Shot:

This the party you support you hypocritical loser? pic.twitter.com/JMcZVKudlD — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) October 28, 2024

Barbie, at this point, Geraldo has about the same cognitive ability as Biden; he is likely beyond reach, but good on you for trying!

In other words you can't come up with a reason to vote for Kamala. — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 28, 2024

Can anyone, Really?

Cuz the polls say no.

Dude, it was a standup comedian. Come on… — Jeff Dornik (@jeffdornik) October 28, 2024

Everyone knows that Geraldo's sense of humor ran away with his sense of adventure after the great Empty Vault fiasco in 1986

Did you say the same thing to Jimmy Kimmel, Jerry? You idiot.



Clutching your fake pearls elsewhere. No one here is buying it. https://t.co/YtcWn2ydXi — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) October 28, 2024

And our very own Cal landing a solid body blow! Also, of course, he didn't.

Chaser:

Now do George Lopez. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) October 28, 2024

Ewwww!

No, Bad!

No, wait, never mind...

Carry on.

Second shot:

Did he Dena d an apology from Dr Jill when she compared Latinos to breakfast tacos? Or George Lopez when he called Mexicans thieves?

Stop your pearl clutching for engagement, hack. — Carissa (@njoyzgrl81) October 29, 2024

Of course not, but that's (D)ifferent.

Trump doesn’t need to apologize for an insult comic who made fun of a lot of different things. What happened to sticks and stones… — 𝐃𝐁 𝐂𝐨𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝕋𝕏 (@DBCoope43604497) October 29, 2024

Trump didn't say it! A comedian made a joke. Even Jon Stewart is not buying what you are selling.



https://t.co/biUrjxrbSc — Thomas Paine Band (@ThomasPaineBand) October 29, 2024

Dear readers, again, this is being done likely not because of the actual insult factor but because they are doing everything they can to drive their base to the polls. If they can get their base to the polls, that would give them a better shot at instances of creative balloting.



So, as this writer has said at nearly every opportunity, go vote. If you can take friends with you, do so. If they can take friends with them, help make sure that happens. We have to turn out the vote like we are 20 points down.

With seven days until freedom day, all gas, no brakes.