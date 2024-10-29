Geraldo Clutching Pearls Like No Other Over Jokes About Puerto Rico. In Three Acts

VIP
RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  10:00 PM on October 29, 2024
Richard Drew

Poor Geraldo has been having a rough couple of three days.

Shot:

Chaser:

Another shot:

It appears the MSG Rally may have broken him as it did so many leftists.

No, Uncle Roger, not that kind! 

Can we get maintenance to change the locks? Sheesh, they let anybody in here.

Aw, sorry, Unc! Maybe next time?

This writer suspects that Geraldo is realizing he likely wasted his vote. With seven days to go, focusing on something like this only serves to shore up the base. With seven days to go, they should have already laid the groundwork to cast a wider net, and it is becoming increasingly apparent that they didn't or couldn't.

If you need your base reacting out of emotion, which is what they accuse us of doing, it means she has failed to control the situation, which she is becoming increasingly famous for. With the latest USA Today Poll showing Trump with 48 to 49 percent of the Latino vote, it's no wonder they have been trying to push this narrative so hard. 

Now for the part you've been waiting for. Let the dragging by X commence! 

Shot:

Barbie, at this point, Geraldo has about the same cognitive ability as Biden; he is likely beyond reach, but good on you for trying!

Can anyone, Really?

Cuz the polls say no.

Everyone knows that Geraldo's sense of humor ran away with his sense of adventure after the great Empty Vault fiasco in 1986

And our very own Cal landing a solid body blow! Also, of course, he didn't.

Chaser:

Ewwww!

No, Bad! 

No, wait, never mind...

Carry on.

Second shot:

Of course not, but that's (D)ifferent.

Dear readers, again, this is being done likely not because of the actual insult factor but because they are doing everything they can to drive their base to the polls. If they can get their base to the polls, that would give them a better shot at instances of creative balloting.

So, as this writer has said at nearly every opportunity, go vote. If you can take friends with you, do so. If they can take friends with them, help make sure that happens. We have to turn out the vote like we are 20 points down.

With seven days until freedom day, all gas, no brakes.

Tags: GERALDO PUERTO RICO TRUMP MAGA

