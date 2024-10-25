CBS Is Being Absolutely Dragged Over Battleground State Comments, and It's Glorious

Why does it seem all of the legacy media is now playing the part of pratfall comedians? They're finding all these rakes on purpose, right?

RIGHT?!

Half of the eight battleground states in this year's U.S. presidential election use the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour, a rate that hasn't changed since 2009 despite a 47% surge in the cost of living since then. https://t.co/EUnnAL688v — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 24, 2024

Not to mention the obvious, but EVERY state uses the federal minimum wage because it's well FEDERAL and a LAW. Now, the question is, does anyone still pay the minimum wage? That's where you lovely people come in.

No jobs pay that wage. — Radioactive Man ☢️ (@MrAtomicMan33) October 24, 2024

Name 1 person who makes $7.25 an hour. I’ll wait… forever, since no one does — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) October 24, 2024

This writer won't say no one does, but the number is likely much smaller than the Left wants anyone to know.

If anybody accepts a minimum wage job in America, the minimum wage isn’t the problem. — LitalianoVero ™️ (@LItalianoVero) October 24, 2024

There's the rub. Everyone forgets that most minimum-wage jobs were meant to be entry-level, not permanent careers.

This is an entry level job. You don’t typically make careers out of a minimum wage job. But you wouldn’t know that, would you? A real journalist would. — SOAR Beyond the Red Pill 🇺🇸❤️🙏🏻 (@Lapleopards) October 24, 2024

Bro Chacho!

Maybe Biden could have done something about that — jason_7 (@regular_murican) October 24, 2024

Here is one of the rakes mentioned above. It's bad enough that Harris is acting as if Trump is the incumbent and she's the new kid on the block, but it appears CBS has forgotten who has controlled the country for 12 of the last 16 years, in part or in whole.

So you're admitting the cost of living has gone up 47% because of this administration? — Dolvin Todd (@dolvintodd) October 24, 2024

They said the quiet part out loud again...

It's funny how all the data points one way, but the 'journalists' refuse to see it.

No one makes minimum wage. Starting at McDonald’s is at least 12-15 dollars. Sheets is 18



10s of thousands of job available making 15 per hour plus.



The fair market sets the rate. — Joe_C Veteran Marine (@SC_Towny) October 24, 2024

It's almost like they have some form of agenda driving their particular narrative or something, but that can't be because actual JoUrNaLiSmS have informed this writer that they must remain impartial.

Then again, this writer is basically preaching to the choir, as they say. You're reading Twitchy and supporting Townhall, so you have a leg up on the lemmings that get their news from groups like CBS News.

If you like free speech, a free press, and freedom, vote accordingly, and maybe we can soon bring ethics back to journalism.

Don't laugh!

It could happen!

Maybe importing VAST numbers of low-skilled laborers - depressing wages - wasn't a good idea. pic.twitter.com/BqSMzYQAY6 — BlindFaithBook (@BlindFaithBook) October 24, 2024

Oh, look! Another rake...