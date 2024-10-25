Trump’s Stint as a Fry Cook Made Young Men Like Him More
The Left Can't Meme: Planned Parenthood Action Deletes Its Attempt
New Republic: Trump Cancels All Events in Favor of One of the Worst...
Brutal Bruce: Springsteen's Singing Has Listeners Plugging Their Bleeding Ears
Washington Post Confirms That Trump Is Not Literally Hitler
Kamala Harris Assures Us We Will Work Together, Convening Together to Work
VIP
Jimmy Kimmel Is Afraid He's On Donald Trump's Enemies List
VIP
Woke Doctor Sacrifices Children on the Altar of Trans Activism
Atlantic Staff Writer Says Blacks and Latinos Are Moving Toward Trump Because They’re...
Defenders of Democracy Won't Like THIS! Gallup Poll Shows VAST MAJORITY Back Voter...
Brian Stelter: The Bigger Question Is Would Americans Prefer a Dictatorial Approach
Orwell to the White Courtesy Phone! U.K. Will Arrest, Fine People for Pro-Life...
George Santos Trolls the Democrats Using their Own Tactics Against Them
THIS Is Why Dems Are Pivoting to Hitler: Trump Gets RECORD Support With...

CBS Is Being Absolutely Dragged Over Battleground State Comments, and It's Glorious

RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  12:00 AM on October 25, 2024
Twitchy

Why does it seem all of the legacy media is now playing the part of pratfall comedians? They're finding all these rakes on purpose, right?

RIGHT?!

Advertisement

Not to mention the obvious, but EVERY state uses the federal minimum wage because it's well FEDERAL and a LAW. Now, the question is, does anyone still pay the minimum wage? That's where you lovely people come in. 

This writer won't say no one does, but the number is likely much smaller than the Left wants anyone to know. 

There's the rub. Everyone forgets that most minimum-wage jobs were meant to be entry-level, not permanent careers.

Bro Chacho! 

Recommended

New Republic: Trump Cancels All Events in Favor of One of the Worst People Ever
Brett T.
Advertisement

Here is one of the rakes mentioned above. It's bad enough that Harris is acting as if Trump is the incumbent and she's the new kid on the block, but it appears CBS has forgotten who has controlled the country for 12 of the last 16 years, in part or in whole. 

They said the quiet part out loud again...

It's funny how all the data points one way, but the 'journalists' refuse to see it. 

It's almost like they have some form of agenda driving their particular narrative or something, but that can't be because actual JoUrNaLiSmS have informed this writer that they must remain impartial.

Then again, this writer is basically preaching to the choir, as they say. You're reading Twitchy and supporting Townhall, so you have a leg up on the lemmings that get their news from groups like CBS News.

Advertisement

If you like free speech, a free press, and freedom, vote accordingly, and maybe we can soon bring ethics back to journalism.

Don't laugh!

It could happen! 

Oh, look! Another rake... 

Tags: CBS NEWS JOBS MINIMUM WAGE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

New Republic: Trump Cancels All Events in Favor of One of the Worst People Ever
Brett T.
The Left Can't Meme: Planned Parenthood Action Deletes Its Attempt
Brett T.
Left's BIG Story That Was Supposed to End Trump's Campaign BACKFIRES SO Badly #KamalaGropedMe Trends
Sam J.
Brutal Bruce: Springsteen's Singing Has Listeners Plugging Their Bleeding Ears
Warren Squire
Ben Shapiro Explaining to the Left Why We 'DON'T GIVE A S**T' About Their Latest Oppo Drop is PERFECTION
Sam J.
Trump’s Stint as a Fry Cook Made Young Men Like Him More
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
New Republic: Trump Cancels All Events in Favor of One of the Worst People Ever Brett T.
Advertisement