WATCH: Whooo Boy, Thomas Massie Just Put the CDC On Blast

Thomas Massie may be a one-man army waging war for COVID accountability with certain three-letter agencies, and if so, he is definitely taking no prisoners.

In December of 2020, I caught CDC lying about Pfizer COVID vaccine trial data. I recorded phone conversations with CDC where they admitted I was right. My late wife Rhonda suggested I give the tapes to @SharylAttkisson. I did and Sharyl exposed CDC. Watch:pic.twitter.com/apWAVJqcdv — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) October 16, 2024

Eagle Eye Massie didn't buy the BS, and you shouldn't either. These people do think Americans are stupid en masse, don't they?

Never forget what they did to us with Covid. Vote accordingly — Steve Ferguson (@lsferguson) October 16, 2024

Steve has the right idea; we need to vote for people who will clean out these three-letter agencies, in this writer's opinion.

it’s time to seriously consider the ending of most the acronym agencies.



they have been completely captured by the multinational corporations that they are supposed to be regulating and are acting against the people they are chartered to protect — 1977 (@SamuelB21133919) October 16, 2024

See, Samuel gets it, too!

'This has all happened before, and it will happen again.' -- Battlestar Galactica 2004

As an ex employee of Pfizer, they did not follow protocol.

New drugs take much longer to test for efficacy and adverse events and go on for years. — Melsbells (@MEnglanderRE) October 16, 2024

Our only hope is that someday, these people will get held accountable.

Rhonda's legacy will live on in one of the best ways possible. — Michele Blood (@BloodBrief) October 16, 2024

God bless you and Rhonda. — Sam Parker-ucas Gage🇺🇲 (@SamParkerSenate) October 16, 2024

Your wife is a very smart woman! I say is because she is alive in heaven watching over you!!! You’re making her proud!!! — leelee22🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@leeleeraider70) October 16, 2024

These folks are right about one thing: Congressman Massie, your wife is likely very proud of you, and those who support this herculean effort are also.

Thank you so much! I’m hoping Trump wins and RFK Jr. will bring this to the forefront in the administration. I know that’s big hope. — sea_glass15 (@Sea_Glass1115) October 16, 2024

Kennedy's tackling this and Elon's taking on government efficiency would change the world.

I will never understand why the whole country—minus the people who made millions from this scheme—are not enraged. This report clearly demonstrates collusion at the highest levels.



Thank you both. I’m so proud people like you still represent the good of the people. — Jeff Trevorrow (@JeffTrevorrow) October 16, 2024

What Jeff said.

This image summarizes the fight we are all in. Even if some choose not to see it, nearly every government agency could be substituted in the image, and the truth would remain. As this writer says, the time of choosing is nearly at hand. If the out-of-control administrative state, aka the deep state doesn't concern you, vote for more of the same. After all, Kamala has told the world she wouldn't change anything from the last four years with Biden and herself in charge.

However, if you want Liberty, Freedom, and Common Sense to return to America and the White House, vote accordingly.