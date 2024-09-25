You Won't Believe What This New York City Councilman Is Asking For

City Council member Oswald Feliz just made an interesting request. Mainly because once upon a time, it was he making some of the loudest calls to defund the very people he is now pleading for help from

NYC council member calls for more cops in his Bronx district to deal with rising violent crime https://t.co/N5nTTkY860 pic.twitter.com/a2Oenfapuv — New York Post (@nypost) September 24, 2024

The Irony isn't lost on the people of X either.

But kumlama says crime rates are at record lows... pic.twitter.com/smT6tHPVWz — drew noble (@skysdadrocks) September 24, 2024

I thought crime was down ? — RJ👑 (@Movebackbug_) September 24, 2024

But, crime is down….. lying sob’s — Carissa (@njoyzgrl81) September 24, 2024

Crime is down they say. Why would the need more police? — HansVon (@hansvon55) September 25, 2024

This does seem odd and contradictory to his party's national stance that the country is a veritable utopia under the Biden-HARRIS administration.

He should focus on repealing bail reform — Joziel Andujar (@JozielAndujar) September 24, 2024

There's a thought. Maybe undo the revolving door of crime currently plaguing Gotham and most blue cities in America.

The Democrats brought in the Venezuela gangs who are now having turf wars with the established gangs. There was never a mess like this 4 years ago. — James Moriarty (@enlightenedJim) September 24, 2024

Elections have consequences or something.

"more cops"??? But... that's.... that's RACIST!!!! — Tom Stedham 🇺🇸 ᛉ🛠️ (@TomStedham9) September 24, 2024

Tom, Tom, Tom It's (D)ifferent now.

Wait but what did this guy just claim? https://t.co/PJaTa9j651 — 🎃GHOSTED DEMONS ☠️🪦🇺🇸 (@Holden_Cantrell) September 24, 2024

Poor Mayor Pete is always the last to know.

@OswaldFeliz should not be attacked for telling the truth. — ztalpnielk (@ztalpnielk) September 24, 2024

Attacking?

In this writer's opinion, there's no attacking here. There is some well-deserved mocking, sure, but not attacking. Lest we forget, as explained earlier, the gentleman requesting help now was one of the chorus of voices decrying the NYPD and calling for them to be defunded.

It's good that he came to his senses, but he still deserves all the scorn he's receiving. Again, in this writer's opinion.



