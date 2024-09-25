Innocent Black Man Lynched Because the US Is a Serial Killer of Black...
Whistleblower: Trump Forced to Cancel Rally Because Secret Service 'Did Not Have Sufficien...
If Abortion Laws Are So Bad, Why Do Fear-Mongering Democrats Have to LIE...
Kamala Harris: 'Let That Then Inspire Us by Helping Us to Be Inspired...
DOOFUS: Pete Buttigieg Says It's 'Interesting' and 'Complicated' but Inflation Is Down (Ex...
Good News: If You Have Dreams and Aspirations, You're in Kamala Harris' Economic...
'Not Doing That Again.' J.K. Rowling Shares POWERFUL Letter From Scottish Rape Survivor...
RFK Jr. is Leading a Snack Attack, but Americans aren't 'Pudding' Up with...
Commerce Secretary Says Donald Trump Should Be 'Extinguished for Good'
Bidenomics Is WORKING: As Americans Struggle With Inflation, Consumer Confidence Hits Thre...
Kamala Tried to Pronounce the Name of a Book of the Bible and...
Del. Stacey Plaskett: The DOJ and FBI Are a Check Against White Fragility...
'Acceptance Is the 1st Step'! Conservatives Agree With Harris About What We Need...
These 'Accidents' Keep Happening: Duplicate Ballots Sent to TEN WARDS in Deep Blue...

You Won't Believe What This New York City Councilman Is Asking For

RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  10:00 PM on September 25, 2024
AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah

City Council member Oswald Feliz just made an interesting request. Mainly because once upon a time, it was he making some of the loudest calls to defund the very people he is now pleading for help from

Advertisement

The Irony isn't lost on the people of X either.

This does seem odd and contradictory to his party's national stance that the country is a veritable utopia under the Biden-HARRIS administration.

There's a thought. Maybe undo the revolving door of crime currently plaguing Gotham and most blue cities in America.

Recommended

Innocent Black Man Lynched Because the US Is a Serial Killer of Black People
Brett T.
Advertisement

Elections have consequences or something.

Tom, Tom, Tom It's (D)ifferent now.

Poor Mayor Pete is always the last to know.

Attacking?

In this writer's opinion, there's no attacking here. There is some well-deserved mocking, sure, but not attacking. Lest we forget, as explained earlier, the gentleman requesting help now was one of the chorus of voices decrying the NYPD and calling for them to be defunded.

It's good that he came to his senses, but he still deserves all the scorn he's receiving. Again, in this writer's opinion.


Tags: CRIME NYPD POLICE DEFUND THE POLICE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Innocent Black Man Lynched Because the US Is a Serial Killer of Black People
Brett T.
Kamala Tried to Pronounce the Name of a Book of the Bible and It Went So Hilariously Bad
justmindy
Whistleblower: Trump Forced to Cancel Rally Because Secret Service 'Did Not Have Sufficient Assets'
Brett T.
Kamala Harris: 'Let That Then Inspire Us by Helping Us to Be Inspired to Help'
Brett T.
'Not Doing That Again.' J.K. Rowling Shares POWERFUL Letter From Scottish Rape Survivor to Trans Activist
Amy Curtis
Scott Jennings Had Another Trump vs. Harris Reality Check That Made CNN Panelists Fume
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Innocent Black Man Lynched Because the US Is a Serial Killer of Black People Brett T.
Advertisement