This Man Hosting Tim Walz Would End The Harris Campaign If America Were Still Sane

RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  12:00 AM on September 25, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

As you can see from the image below, George 'Spooky Dude' Soros's son had an exciting guest in his home. 

In this writer's opinion, in a sane world and not the upside-down one we seem to live in today, this should be a campaign-ending moment and quite possibly even a career-ending one.

Tim would like to say something to you guys. 

We're pretty sure it's the other way around, but this writer totally agrees this should be a giant red flag.

This is giving off more of the Anakin meeting with Palapitine vibes ...

It does beg the question, why do they oppose solid and secure borders, safe and secure elections, and making sure America is looking after Americans?

If this is what the Left Calls a dream team, this writer wants no part of it. Always remember, dear reader, ultimately, the decision is yours; we each have one vote; cast it wisely.

