This Man Hosting Tim Walz Would End The Harris Campaign If America Were Still Sane

As you can see from the image below, George 'Spooky Dude' Soros's son had an exciting guest in his home.

Honored to host Governor @Tim_Walz at my home in New York City! pic.twitter.com/gRtjQrnu7N — Alex Soros (@AlexanderSoros) September 24, 2024

In this writer's opinion, in a sane world and not the upside-down one we seem to live in today, this should be a campaign-ending moment and quite possibly even a career-ending one.

Harris/Walz is for the middle class, y’all! https://t.co/vSaVhXjqoo — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) September 24, 2024

This guy goes around saying he's a small town midwestern guy who understands the struggles of the middle class and then goes to hang out at the floating home in the sky of the world's biggest billionaire nepo baby. https://t.co/QTzyoQwPL9 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 24, 2024

Tim would like to say something to you guys.

Having Alex Soros in your back pocket is not a good thing for America.



This is a massive red flag🚩 — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) September 24, 2024

We're pretty sure it's the other way around, but this writer totally agrees this should be a giant red flag.

Were you blackmailing him, buying him off, or discussing how you’re going to get around illegal methods to steal the election? — Mrs Mayhem (@MrsMayhem13) September 24, 2024

This is giving off more of the Anakin meeting with Palapitine vibes ...

This just made me vote for Trump — Jaimee Michell (@thegaywhostrayd) September 24, 2024

Tampon Tim isn’t only owned by China but by Sorros as well. It’s impossible for Tim to be America First — SS (@ss_scmb) September 24, 2024

Are you guys discussing your plans to finish destroying America? — Don't Tread on Memes (@donttreadmemes) September 24, 2024

Soros, The IRS, "Intelligence officials" all want Harris for president. Tells you all you need to know — TooFastTooFurious (@NoCrust) September 24, 2024

It does beg the question, why do they oppose solid and secure borders, safe and secure elections, and making sure America is looking after Americans?

If this is what the Left Calls a dream team, this writer wants no part of it. Always remember, dear reader, ultimately, the decision is yours; we each have one vote; cast it wisely.