Lies and the Lying Infanticidal Liars Who Tell Them
New Study Nukes Study Saying Black Newborns Are More Likely to Die With...
Twitter Has Thoughts About Video of 'Hanoi' Jane Fonda Door Knocking for Kamala...
Miami Herald: Disparaging Tim Walz's Military Service Insults Millions of Patriots
What Happened in Lebanon - Beyond the Memes
Rashida Tlaib Finds the Exploding Pager Memes 'Disgusting'
CNN: Elie Mystal Says Dems Will Tamp Down Their Rhetoric the Moment Trump...
The Last Sane Democrat: John Fetterman Supports Israel's Targeting of 'Existential Threat'...
How'd THAT Work Out for Them? Hezbollah Used Pagers to Avoid Israel's Advanced...
Kamala Harris Admits Groceries Are Too Expensive, But She'll 'Turn the Page'
'Bloodbath': MSNBC's Jon Lemire Reports on Donald Trump's Incendiary Rhetoric
Scientific American Endorses Kamala Harris for all the Science She'd Bring
Amid Lawsuit, Media Share Images of OceanGate Submersible Wreckage on Ocean Floor
Peter Doocy Asks KJP How Many More Times She's Going to Call Trump...

Could Joe Walsh Sink Any Lower?

RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  11:30 PM on September 17, 2024
AngieArtist

This writer usually avoids articles about the long show posts ending in 'show more,' but since the most important part is within the available post, an exception has been made.

Advertisement

The man once quoted as saying he would march on DC if Trump lost has continued to spiral out of control and has now taken to victim shaming. 

Recommended

NUT FREE ZONE: Here's Some of the Most EXPLODINGLY Funny Pager Memes Following Hezbollah Pager Explosions
Sam J.
Advertisement

All

of

This

*Live shot of Joe RN:*

Well, to be fair, rational thought and Ole Joe haven't been on speaking terms in about six years now.

He hasn't missed anything. He's been adding to it and profiting from it. He no longer finds it surprising or cares because the Left has been demonizing and dehumanizing his former compatriots so severely that he now sees them as the enemy and the openly blatant communists as the saviors of DeMoCraCy.

Advertisement

Luckily, he only has one voice and one vote. In a few short weeks, the choice will be yours, dear reader. The choice is plain for some, especially since this is now the third failed plot and a second failed attempt in a little over two months. Our elections should be decided at the ballot box and not at the end of a gun.

If you feel we are on the correct course, vote accordingly.

If you feel we are not on the right course, vote accordingly.

For those who will always choose freedom: Remember,remember the 5th of November.





Tags: ASSASSINATION JOE WALSH TRUMP TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NUT FREE ZONE: Here's Some of the Most EXPLODINGLY Funny Pager Memes Following Hezbollah Pager Explosions
Sam J.
Twitter Has Thoughts About Video of 'Hanoi' Jane Fonda Door Knocking for Kamala in Michigan
Coucy
Paging Hezbollah: A Special Message Just For You From Your Friendly Neighborhood Mossad
Grateful Calvin
Rashida Tlaib Finds the Exploding Pager Memes 'Disgusting'
Brett T.
What Happened in Lebanon - Beyond the Memes
Gordon K
What Would-Be Trump Assassin Ryan Routh Told Court About His Financial Situation Makes Ya' Go HMMMM
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
NUT FREE ZONE: Here's Some of the Most EXPLODINGLY Funny Pager Memes Following Hezbollah Pager Explosions Sam J.
Advertisement