John Bolton Seems to Be Hoping For World War III and It's Just Odd

RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  10:30 PM on September 16, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Are the brain worms Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently spoke of contagious?

This writer believes X is a fantastic tool and a double-edged sword for the same reason. It allows you to interact with people you respect, which sometimes causes the shine to fade; this is the case with Amb. Bolton, as far as this writer is concerned.

John pretty much hit the nail on the head here.

He never thinks things through that far anymore.

It certainly seems that way from here.

He has his first night in the bunker all planned out.

Sadly, it has become apparent that all of the elites do. 

He probably would, so will we allow him to bet our grandkids on it? That is the question everyone should be asking.

It really shouldn't be this hard to stop the madness. 

Maybe we should stop listening to people who only want one thing. John Bolton has never seen a war with which he wasn't completely enamored. 

