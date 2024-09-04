Is NBC News Laying the Groundwork For The Next Trump Gotcha Moment?

Guardian Still Doesn’t Know What Caused Britons to Riot
RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  11:00 PM on September 04, 2024
@WhiteTallon

Well, it's Election Interference Season again, dear reader, and NPC, er, Umm, NBC, is falling in line like the good little toadies they are.

Even with all of the information about staged photos coming to light and the entire case being tossed due to the improper appointment of a special prosecutor, NBC is still carrying water for the now practically defunct Biden-Harris administration.

GMTA Mike! Sadly, this is likely exactly what they're doing.

One has to wonder how they can not see the truth in this statement, but here we are.

And the truth shall set us free, ladies and gentlemen! 

If only there had been someone who had tried to tell us how broken our government was and ran on a platform to clean it out. It's also too bad that his party blocked him while he was in office because he didn't know how broken things were.

The truth is this: You, dear reader, decide where we go from here. The Left's rallying cry is that democracy is on the ballot. The truth is freedom is on the ballot. This writer will never tell you for whom you should vote; you should, however,  choose wisely and consider what type of country you want to leave to future generations.

Tags: FBI NBC NEWS TRUCK MAR-A-LAGO

