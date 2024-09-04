Is NBC News Laying the Groundwork For The Next Trump Gotcha Moment?

Well, it's Election Interference Season again, dear reader, and NPC, er, Umm, NBC, is falling in line like the good little toadies they are.

In 2022, DOJ and FBI officials were deadlocked over how to retrieve what were believed to be dozens of top-secret documents that former President Trump had taken from the White House to Mar-a-Lago.



For the first time, one of them publicly explains why. https://t.co/uv5mLhvUKZ — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 3, 2024

Even with all of the information about staged photos coming to light and the entire case being tossed due to the improper appointment of a special prosecutor, NBC is still carrying water for the now practically defunct Biden-Harris administration.

Really NBC? You are preemptively preparing the audience for some other gotcha story aren't you and then you'll point back to this as proof. — Mike Leigh Torres (@MikeLeighTorres) September 3, 2024

GMTA Mike! Sadly, this is likely exactly what they're doing.

Democrats are pathetic. Weaponizing our justice system to take out a political foe is what communist countries do. It’s the Democrats who are the real threat to democracy. Wake up people! — Centenarian (@IntrinsicValue6) September 3, 2024

One has to wonder how they can not see the truth in this statement, but here we are.

Election interference and law fare that America is sick of. Also Harris wants to raise tax on corporations. That will result in inflation that affects poor people the most. A corporation will just raise price of goods and services to make up for higher taxes, bad idea — Ray (@Scott4293) September 3, 2024

The Government and the Three Letter Agencies are corrupt. — Upcoming Events (@UpcomingEvents8) September 3, 2024

And the truth shall set us free, ladies and gentlemen!

If only there had been someone who had tried to tell us how broken our government was and ran on a platform to clean it out. It's also too bad that his party blocked him while he was in office because he didn't know how broken things were.

Only an idiot would vote for this. pic.twitter.com/X5kwaAsPhB — Upcoming Events (@UpcomingEvents8) September 3, 2024

The truth is this: You, dear reader, decide where we go from here. The Left's rallying cry is that democracy is on the ballot. The truth is freedom is on the ballot. This writer will never tell you for whom you should vote; you should, however, choose wisely and consider what type of country you want to leave to future generations.