The King of Pander Bears Bill Kristol is Pleased Kamala Isn't Pandering

RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  11:00 PM on September 03, 2024
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP

In the endless sea of political rhetoric, none bellows louder and is more attuned to the shifting winds of those seas than Captain Kristol of the SS Bulwark. Somehow, he retains a devout following who hangs on to his every word, as seen from his one million followers on X. This writer cannot fathom how. 

The irony of this man, whom this writer routinely calls The King of the Pander Bears, saying that a campaign that has routinely done nothing but pander isn't pandering is quite delicious.

X noticed, too. 

But, that's ... uh (D)ifferent!

Is Billy Boy a Warhawk? Surely not!

Tough crowd! 

Doesn't he mean a birthing person?

The mental gymnastics of those who fell in line behind Biden and now Harris, all just so the gravy train doesn't end, are a thing to behold. 

Be careful, or you'll make him big mad! 

Everyone seems to forget that a few short months ago, the party wanted Biden to cut her loose, weird, huh?

Common sense? We can't have any of that! 

And now, for the other side of the coin. 

As you can see, a few agree with Kristol, but most people seem to have seen through this for what it is. It is a blatant attempt to smear a political candidate.

See, Dana agrees! 

There is more to see on this thread if you wish to look, dear reader, but this is where we leave you.

Remember, ultimately, you decide how this country will move forward. Choose wisely.

