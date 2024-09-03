The King of Pander Bears Bill Kristol is Pleased Kamala Isn't Pandering

In the endless sea of political rhetoric, none bellows louder and is more attuned to the shifting winds of those seas than Captain Kristol of the SS Bulwark. Somehow, he retains a devout following who hangs on to his every word, as seen from his one million followers on X. This writer cannot fathom how.

I am not a fan of gender-based appeals. I’m pleased Kamala Harris has mostly avoided them.



But I am going to take the liberty of saying this:



Trump and Vance routinely and deeply disrespect, disdain, and defame women. How can women—and men who do respect women—support them? — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) August 29, 2024

The irony of this man, whom this writer routinely calls The King of the Pander Bears, saying that a campaign that has routinely done nothing but pander isn't pandering is quite delicious.

X noticed, too.

Doug Emhoff knocked up his nanny and forced her to get an abortion

Your turn — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) August 29, 2024

But, that's ... uh (D)ifferent!

Yeah you just want to send their sons, brothers, husbands and even them to die in unconstitutional foreign wars to fatten the bank accounts of those involved in the military industrial complex.



That's much more respectful. — Joecephus (@joecephus) August 29, 2024

Is Billy Boy a Warhawk? Surely not!

Tough crowd!

Pretty simple, America was better for women and all Americans when we had a real president in charge. Your gal can’t even do an interview alone or add a friggin “policy” tab to her website. She’s a fraud and an embarrassment to women.



Btw, Bill, what is a woman? — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) August 30, 2024

Doesn't he mean a birthing person?

Trump and Vance defame and disrespect women? 🤣🤣

Rich coming from the party who not only can’t define what a woman is but allows men who pretends to be women in women’s restrooms and sports — Brianna Price🇺🇸🦅 (@briprice661) August 29, 2024

The mental gymnastics of those who fell in line behind Biden and now Harris, all just so the gravy train doesn't end, are a thing to behold.

For the 90 millionth time, just because you say something doesn’t make it true. — Do What's Right (@do_whats_rite) August 29, 2024

Be careful, or you'll make him big mad!

@BillKristol The blatant racial appeals that use little black girls as props are reprehensible. Gender is not the problem with Kamala. Her problem is incompetence and the fact that she was selected as vice-president because of her sex category and minority status. — Dr. Carol M. Swain (@carolmswain) August 29, 2024

Everyone seems to forget that a few short months ago, the party wanted Biden to cut her loose, weird, huh?

The entire Democrat Party is a misogynist mess. How any woman can support Kamala, or the rest of the party, when they're fighting to put all females, sports and otherwise, in harm's way is beyond me. pic.twitter.com/RxY8LeAlTz — ᗷOOᗰEᖇ ᑕᗩᖇOᒪYᑎ (@thurmanlady1) August 29, 2024

i'm a woman and I don't feel that at all. I feel they support our role in the world, unlike people who think it's ok for men to play in women's sports. — Grateful Grammy (@j9usher) August 29, 2024

Common sense? We can't have any of that!

And now, for the other side of the coin.

The right wing propaganda machine probably doesn’t even show Vance’s disparaging comments would be my guess. — Proud Liberal Dude (@Proudlibtweets) August 29, 2024

MAGA men and women don’t even respect themselves — SilenceBeDamned💙💙💙🇺🇸🦅 (@SilenceDamned) August 29, 2024

As you can see, a few agree with Kristol, but most people seem to have seen through this for what it is. It is a blatant attempt to smear a political candidate.

You are a fan of anything that you think you can smear Trump or Vance with. As a woman, I have no respect for you. — Dana37 (@Mimimouse37) August 29, 2024

See, Dana agrees!

There is more to see on this thread if you wish to look, dear reader, but this is where we leave you.

Remember, ultimately, you decide how this country will move forward. Choose wisely.