Chinese Dissident Ends Tim Walz's Stupid ‘Grammar’ Excuse for Stolen Valor ... in...
Dana Loesch Has Simple Response to The Hill Beginning to Bang Lockdown Drums...
Kamala Chooses Joy (With a Little Help from AI)
The Hill: Summer COVID Surge Threatens Return to 2020 Measures
Tim Walz on Stolen Valor: 'My Grammar Is Not Always Correct'
Kamala Harris Blames Donald Trump for the Border Crisis
How Does This Happen? Wells Fargo Worker Dies at Desk, Not Found for...
CBS News Tries to Shame NRSC for Advertising on Hate Site X
As Venezuelan Gangs Take Over Colorado City, What Will It Take to End...
Kamala Harris Vows to Defeat Trump's Project 2025 That Would Give Him Unprecedented...
US Army Weighs in on Unfortunate Incident at Arlington
Kamala Harris Says Trump Has Called for the Termination of 'The Supreme Land...
'The Left Have Become the Party of Censorship WORLDWIDE': Elon Musk on What...
Brian Fallon Explains Kamala Harris' Word Salad During CNN Interview

Roseanne 'The Only Thing Missing in This Meme Is Me'

RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  5:30 AM on August 30, 2024
AP Photo/Julie Jacobson

As more and more people leave the Party of the Left, we continue to hear how those who choose to leave are too far to the right. The left doesn't seem to understand that these people aren't leaving the party; the party is leaving them.

Advertisement

This meme shared by Roseanne is one of the best illustrations of The Democratic Party today.

From people on the outside looking in, this is a very astute synopsis. One has to wonder why it is so hard for those still within the party to see it.

From your keyboard to God's monitor, friend!

That's going to leave a mark.

Please let this be true!

Recommended

Chinese Dissident Ends Tim Walz's Stupid ‘Grammar’ Excuse for Stolen Valor ... in Two Sentences
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

How many people used to feel like the guy in the middle?

Just the writer?

That's okay!

This concludes the more serious side of this thread; now it's time for the lighter side.

Oh, come on, it's a story about Roseanne! 

Is there a meme maker in the house?

Um ...

This is where we leave you, dear reader. The world is a crazy place right now. However, this is just a reminder to find something that makes you smile daily. 

Oh, and meme checkpoint!

Please leave your beautiful memes in an orderly stack as you go.

Tags: LIBERALS ROSEANNE BARR 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Chinese Dissident Ends Tim Walz's Stupid ‘Grammar’ Excuse for Stolen Valor ... in Two Sentences
Aaron Walker
Dana Loesch Has Simple Response to The Hill Beginning to Bang Lockdown Drums Again
RickRobinson
How Does This Happen? Wells Fargo Worker Dies at Desk, Not Found for Four Days
ArtistAngie
Kamala Harris Says Trump Has Called for the Termination of 'The Supreme Land of Our Nation'
Brett T.
Kamala Chooses Joy (With a Little Help from AI)
Gordon K
The Hill: Summer COVID Surge Threatens Return to 2020 Measures
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Chinese Dissident Ends Tim Walz's Stupid ‘Grammar’ Excuse for Stolen Valor ... in Two Sentences Aaron Walker
Advertisement