Roseanne 'The Only Thing Missing in This Meme Is Me'

As more and more people leave the Party of the Left, we continue to hear how those who choose to leave are too far to the right. The left doesn't seem to understand that these people aren't leaving the party; the party is leaving them.

His meme is missing me- but the point remains pic.twitter.com/JfG3SxFYKh — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) August 24, 2024

This meme shared by Roseanne is one of the best illustrations of The Democratic Party today.

@therealroseanne When three prominent former Democrats leave the party, it may be time to reevaluate what the Democrats now stand for. It is no longer the party of JFK; it has shifted toward radical ideology, debauchery, and pure hatred. pic.twitter.com/31zYlgzhhw — Ivan (@45is47) August 24, 2024

From people on the outside looking in, this is a very astute synopsis. One has to wonder why it is so hard for those still within the party to see it.

🤣 they have pushed us into a unity party. The left may have just save America by being so completely incompetent and evil. — Night (@Xisntfeespeech) August 24, 2024

From your keyboard to God's monitor, friend!

They've become so radial that only the most extreme progressives remain in the party. And even many of those have vowed not to vote for Kamala because she's not extreme enough.



They've made their bed, let them lay in it. — J.B.Hasenpheffer (@mommapancakess) August 24, 2024

Please let this be true!

They don’t understand what they have done over the years pic.twitter.com/yRBXRGCEXo — George Shouse (@theGeorgeShouse) August 24, 2024

How many people used to feel like the guy in the middle?

Contact @skscartoon.



I'm sure he could easily put you in. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) August 24, 2024

WE know who the first one to jump ship was, Roseanne! 🥰 — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) August 24, 2024

Well then he needs to fix it. Justice for Aunt Roseanne! — Tyler Stone (@TylerStone1991) August 24, 2024

I heard via @michaelmalice that you're 5'3". You're in there, you're just below the frame. Trump, Elon and RFK Jr are all like 6ft, right? 😘 — Playin' With Fire (@lilinstig8r) August 25, 2024

