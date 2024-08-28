You Won't Believe What Nancy Pelosi Said About Donald Trump Day After J6

Everyone's least favorite congress critter may have stepped in it again. Just look at this recent post from CBS News.

Nancy Pelosi referred to former President Donald Trump as a "domestic enemy" in a newly released video of the former speaker of the House the day after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. https://t.co/kBy72YTZXZ — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 28, 2024

Is it any wonder the man was shot just a little over a month ago? The irony is that there is a video of her admitting it's her fault the guard wasn't deployed, but of course, Trump is the problem.

Show the video of her saying it was her fault — StormForce_1 🍊 (@StormForce_1) August 28, 2024

You know they won't, but X will!

See, Chris has it.

Oh, look, here it is again.

And here it is again!

Well, Pelosi said it's her own Fault about Jan 6, so is she a "Domestic Enemy" for allowing this to happen.



Don't take my word for it or anyone else's word for it and take Pelosi for her own words for it.



Trump was right!https://t.co/paOQqTduES — ChicagoWeStandInc (@ChicagoWeStand) August 28, 2024

Okay, seriously, at this point, All that's missing is The Count from Sesame Street!

Oh wait, there he is.

One video of Pelosi AH AH!

Don't worry. Although more people have probably posted it, the writer is afraid that if any more get posted, people of a certain age will use a popular Sesame Street song from their youth to count to 12.

What?! You know you do it too!

Well, they are totally on the up and up this time!

But, it’s exactly the opposite. The ruling class who believe they own the government and the republic doesn’t belong to the people are actually the domestic enemies ie: drunk Nancy Pelosi. — Trista (@ItsJustTrista) August 28, 2024

Nancy Pelosi was truthful about one point, dear readers. She does see Donald Trump as a threat, but one must remember that when the Left uses the word Democracy, what they actually mean is a monopoly. To see this proof, you only need to examine their treatment of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard.

As of the writing of this article, there are 69 days until election day. Whatever your choice, for whatever your reasons, choose wisely.