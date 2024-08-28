You Won't Believe What Nancy Pelosi Said About Donald Trump Day After J6

Donald Trump Takes to X After Yet Another Indictment
RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  11:00 PM on August 28, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Everyone's least favorite congress critter may have stepped in it again. Just look at this recent post from CBS News.

Is it any wonder the man was shot just a little over a month ago? The irony is that there is a video of her admitting it's her fault the guard wasn't deployed, but of course, Trump is the problem.

You know they won't, but X will! 

See, Chris has it.

Oh, look, here it is again.

And here it is again! 

Okay, seriously, at this point, All that's missing is The Count from Sesame Street!

Oh wait, there he is. 

One video of Pelosi AH AH!

Don't worry. Although more people have probably posted it, the writer is afraid that if any more get posted, people of a certain age will use a popular Sesame Street song from their youth to count to 12. 

What?! You know you do it too!

Well, they are totally on the up and up this time!

Nancy Pelosi was truthful about one point, dear readers. She does see Donald Trump as a threat, but one must remember that when the Left uses the word Democracy, what they actually mean is a monopoly. To see this proof, you only need to examine their treatment of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard. 

As of the writing of this article, there are 69 days until election day. Whatever your choice, for whatever your reasons, choose wisely.

Tags: PELOSI TRUMP TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME J6

