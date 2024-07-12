Molly Jong-Fast Is the Latest Leftist Entering The Anger Phase of Grief Regarding Biden Presidency.

As the night of long knives continues for the Biden administration, more and more Leftists are finding themselves suffering on the spectrum of grief. Molly here has slid squarely into the anger phase.

There is only one person who benefits from democratic infighting and it’s Donald Trump. — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) July 12, 2024

Before you read any further, this writer strongly recommends popping some corn.

Does anyone remember 2016? — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) July 12, 2024

Why yes, yes, we do.

It was glorious!

Safe Spaces

Liberal Tears flowing like rain.

Good times!

And the backstabbers can’t seem to realize that. Joe Biden is the nominee. Period. — Island Girl - 100% Pro-Choice, Vote Blue (@bluepolitics_) July 12, 2024

Meh, we're pretty sure they stopped aiming for his back last week.

But the ads are cheeky and fun.

It’s 2016 all over again. They accomplished their goal of planting the seed in our party. 🤬 — Vigilant Liberal (@VigilantLiberal) July 12, 2024

We're pretty sure Biden and his handlers did that all by themselves.

The whole nation actually will benefit once the DNC implodes. — Bill Whitney (@WWhitney78) July 12, 2024

This is gettin' good!

Then, tell your colleagues at @MSNBC to knock it off. It's an affront to every demographic that elected @BidenHQ in the first place. Can these elitists afford to lose black men and women whose votes will be nullified. I'm not black, but I'm among those voters the elites seek to — JenH. 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 (@Jenn9925) July 12, 2024

@MollyJongFast Tell your friends at @MSNBC

Who Bash Biden every hour. Except for @Lawrence. Who actually tries to show us what Biden is saying and doing every day. Because no one else will do it. We the voters want Biden. All the damn hosts seem to think they know better. — Marilee (@Hellomgs) July 12, 2024

Speaking of infighting.

Meanwhile MSNBC does everything in their power to stir up this infighting — Steven Erickson Charles (@StevenErick1976) July 12, 2024

Hey MSNBC! Ju have some splaining to do!

Maybe. But whose fault is it that we're in this situation? It's Joe Biden's fault for selfishly running for reelection. Now we're stuck with an impossible predicament: either stick with a visibly feeble old man or switch candidates at the convention. Neither figures to end well. — poems for robots 🇺🇦 (@robotsneedpoems) July 12, 2024

Peanuts, Popcorn, Cracker Jacks!

Getcher Peanuts Popcorn and Cracker Jacks here!

Please tell that to Jon Stewart, Stephen Colbert, George Clooney, Rob Reiner, Ashley Judd, the Pod Save America guys, and the corporate media.

Asking for a nation, since we don't have the opportunity to tell the people stirring up the infighting what we think of them. — Sane Lunatic "I Stand With Ukraine" (@1people1future) July 12, 2024

Molly, if you could not do that. For us, pretty please. That would be swell!

We've had fun, and there is a lot more here on the thread if you want to check it out for yourself. This writer thinks it's time we leave these friendly folks to their various stages of grief in peace.

Remember, the choice is yours where America goes from here. All this writer will say is choose wisely.