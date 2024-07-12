Unable to Run on His Own Platform, Biden Says Project 2025 'Biggest Attack'...
Biden Insists in Vaguely Threatening Post His Campaign Isn't About His Legacy but...
WATCH: Biden Lies and Rambles His Way Through Michigan Campaign Stop
BREAKING: Criminal Case Against Alec Baldwin Dismissed! (Can There Be Another Trial?)
If You Have to Tell Someone You're Okay, You're NOT OKAY: Biden Promises...
Joy Reid: It's Okay Biden Mixed Up Names, Cause She Does It Too...
LOL WUT? Documentary Says Abraham Lincoln Had 'Secret' Gay Life
A Nightmare for Democrats Is Music to Trump's Ears!
WH Transcript Cleans Up Biden's Press Conference Remark about 'Vice President Trump'
WHCA President Says Press Doesn't Coordinate With WH (People Have Questions and Pics)
Lefty Insisting THIS Joe Biden Isn't the SAME Joe Biden They Voted for...
BREAKING: NYT Reports Donors to LARGEST Biden Super PAC Will Freeze Donations IF...
Sit ALL the Way Down! Ted Cruz Shuts DOWN Climate Change Loons Who...
Get Him a Tissue! Chaya Raichik Makes Harry Sisson CRY in Heated Back...

Molly Jong-Fast Is the Latest Leftist Entering The Anger Phase of Grief Regarding Biden Presidency.

RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  10:00 PM on July 12, 2024
Oh No Popcorn meme

As the night of long knives continues for the Biden administration, more and more Leftists are finding themselves suffering on the spectrum of grief. Molly here has slid squarely into the anger phase.  

Advertisement

Before you read any further, this writer strongly recommends popping some corn.

Why yes, yes, we do.

It was glorious!

Safe Spaces 

Liberal Tears flowing like rain. 

Good times!

Meh, we're pretty sure they stopped aiming for his back last week. 

But the ads are cheeky and fun.

We're pretty sure Biden and his handlers did that all by themselves. 

This is gettin' good! 

Recommended

Unable to Run on His Own Platform, Biden Says Project 2025 'Biggest Attack' on Our System of Government
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Speaking of infighting.

Hey MSNBC! Ju have some splaining to do!

Peanuts, Popcorn, Cracker Jacks!

Getcher Peanuts Popcorn and Cracker Jacks here!

Advertisement

Molly, if you could not do that. For us, pretty please. That would be swell!

We've had fun, and there is a lot more here on the thread if you want to check it out for yourself. This writer thinks it's time we leave these friendly folks to their various stages of grief in peace. 

Remember, the choice is yours where America goes from here. All this writer will say is choose wisely.

Tags: BIDEN LIBERAL LIBERAL MEDIA TRUMP

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Unable to Run on His Own Platform, Biden Says Project 2025 'Biggest Attack' on Our System of Government
Amy Curtis
BREAKING: Criminal Case Against Alec Baldwin Dismissed! (Can There Be Another Trial?)
Aaron Walker
WATCH: Biden Lies and Rambles His Way Through Michigan Campaign Stop
Amy Curtis
Biden Insists in Vaguely Threatening Post His Campaign Isn't About His Legacy but 'Finishing the Job'
Amy Curtis
Sit ALL the Way Down! Ted Cruz Shuts DOWN Climate Change Loons Who Try Protesting Him and LOL (Watch)
Sam J.
LOL WUT? Documentary Says Abraham Lincoln Had 'Secret' Gay Life
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Unable to Run on His Own Platform, Biden Says Project 2025 'Biggest Attack' on Our System of Government Amy Curtis
Advertisement