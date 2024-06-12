Brian Stelter's Fear of a Second Trump Term is Evident

When Mr. Potato Head and Rachel Madcow are both running scared ...

MSNBC's @Maddow is right to be thinking aloud about the possible repercussions of a second Trump term. Other media types and political veterans are doing the same thing. What might "retribution" look like? What are the pressure points that Trump could target? pic.twitter.com/4M5hUAXUBB — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 12, 2024

It's almost like he knows how badly he and his ilk have misled the American people.

Are you getting even fatter? — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) June 12, 2024

Dear Brian, save some food for the rest of America. — Shenandoah Writer (@ShenandoahWrit1) June 12, 2024

Instead worrying about retribution, @brianstelter should be worrying about his cholesterol and being obese. https://t.co/ol9UBLoZuL — David G. Johnson (@DGJohnson27) June 12, 2024

*Live shot of Stelter reacting*

Don’t you think this is a case of wild hysterics/narcissistic navel-gazing? I’m trying to remember how many journalists Trump jailed—or even attempted to prosecute—during his first term. How many was it? — Andrew Tavani (@andrewtavani) June 12, 2024

He knows Andrew; this writer suspects he's trying to elicit as many fear and rage clicks as possible.

Lmfao Brian Stelter got fired by CNN that’s how irrelevant his fear mongering nonsense is 🤣 — Doug Osborne (@DougOsb70438101) June 12, 2024

Hahahaha, good point.

The left always projects what they ARE or plan on doing.... pic.twitter.com/ZFOdSrwqxn — Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) June 12, 2024

It's like they're playing the adult version of 'I'm rubber, you're glue' or something.

Stelter, as usual, is more worried about possible moves by Trump while ignoring Biden actually doing these things.

Besides Trump trials Biden has arrested a journalist, a doctor whistle-blowing a hospital violating standards, and a 75 year old woman who prayed outside a clinic. https://t.co/lANeZxCH4l — Brad Slager - Scrubbing Down In a Bloodbath (@MartiniShark) June 12, 2024

Brad, Brad, Brad, everyone knows that while potatoes have many eyes, they see nothing.

Mr. Potatohead is back



Remember according to Mr. Potatohead it's dangerous for you to do your own research.



~Brian "Mr. Potatohead" Stelter. — RicJ2008 (@jkrmd2008) June 12, 2024

Media outlets were only censored by members of the intel community & Covidstan to the benefit of Biden. Then the Biden White House. Now a bunch of State Dept flunkies are targeting people skeptical of the Ukraine war. Nothing happened to any of you in term 1. Nice try tho. https://t.co/4h1VF5yBSu — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) June 12, 2024

Facts don't matter to these people, but Stacey makes valid points.

This may be the only time this writer defends Mr. Potato Head, but #TeamNoPants represent.

#IYKYK

Just to recap, by this point in Trump's first term, no charges were filed against any political opponents, no arrests of journalists, and no trials of old women praying.

The same cannot be said of Joe Biden's first term.

Who should the American people be more afraid of, Brian?