Kevin Sorbo Makes Controversial Statement About Fauci Testifying Before Congress

RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  3:30 AM on June 07, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Kevin Sorbo echoes a lot of the frustrations of the American people regarding COVID and the policies and procedures that the Leprechaun of the Potomac had a hand in devising.

Despite his testimony in Congress, those paying attention remember precisely what he did, leaving one to wonder when there will be accountability. This writer expects it to be sometime around the second Tuesday of next week, but only time will tell. 

The question is, why are they immune from prosecution? What makes these bureaucrats so special? We are all simply Americans, after all, and should be held to account when warranted.

So, how do we, the people, start cleaning the house? It's clear to this writer that the people in Washington are not our servants anymore and are there to primarily serve their interests, not our own. 

Doctor Who Blew the Whistle on 'Gender-Affirming Care' Hit With Felony Charges
Brett T.
All things being equal, how do we change that?

Okay, who let Corn Pop in here? 

The American people know what this man has done.

Wow, just wow.

The truth is that our justice system is flawed. Fauci and many others will answer for what they've done someday, even if that day is not today. This writer's advice: Don't be fooled again.

And Dr. Tammy just won the internet!

Good game, everyone.


Tags: CONGRESS KEVIN SORBO COVID19 FAUCI

