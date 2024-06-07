Kevin Sorbo Makes Controversial Statement About Fauci Testifying Before Congress

Kevin Sorbo echoes a lot of the frustrations of the American people regarding COVID and the policies and procedures that the Leprechaun of the Potomac had a hand in devising.

Advertisement

I don’t understand the whole Fauci trial. Nothings going to happen to him. He caused the deaths of thousands and nobody will do anything about it. https://t.co/6D8SQfFiBM — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) June 5, 2024

Despite his testimony in Congress, those paying attention remember precisely what he did, leaving one to wonder when there will be accountability. This writer expects it to be sometime around the second Tuesday of next week, but only time will tell.

It’s not hard to understand, Fauci is a card carrying member of the deep-state and they are immune from prosecution. — 1ManWolfPack (@E5CavScout) June 5, 2024

The question is, why are they immune from prosecution? What makes these bureaucrats so special? We are all simply Americans, after all, and should be held to account when warranted.

I agree. He's absolutely evil but among the corrupt protected. 95% of our government needs to go before any of these "Untouchables" can be properly prosecuted for their crimes. Our Government is the criminal underworld of Mobsters posing as "Public Service". — Morpheus (@plztellthetruth) June 5, 2024

So, how do we, the people, start cleaning the house? It's clear to this writer that the people in Washington are not our servants anymore and are there to primarily serve their interests, not our own.

All things being equal, how do we change that?

That’s because some people are above the law — corn pop (@kornpopdog) June 5, 2024

Okay, who let Corn Pop in here?

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

The American people know what this man has done.

Wow, just wow.

You may have to make do with divine justice.. — V (@realkyndr) June 5, 2024

The truth is that our justice system is flawed. Fauci and many others will answer for what they've done someday, even if that day is not today. This writer's advice: Don't be fooled again.

And Dr. Tammy just won the internet!

Good game, everyone.



