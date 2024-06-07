Geraldo Gets Owned Hard Over Claiming Biden Case is Politically Motivated

Joe Walsh is Voting For The Party Trying to Destroy the Rule of...
RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  1:00 AM on June 07, 2024
Richard Drew

Wait,  didn't he retire? Poor Geraldo never found an issue he didn't like being on the wrong side of.

Oh, and lest we forget, this form wouldn't even exist if the Left wasn't actively trying to circumvent the Constitution daily.

Well, yeah, but that's because it's (D)ifferent, Steve.

This is the writer's two cents, but if this is true, someone should have turned him in ages ago.

Even if this is politically motivated, so what? The world has changed post-verdict. America has changed post-verdict, and in this writer's opinion, the Rubicon has been crossed. The Right has been playing fairly, while the Left has been winning by any means necessary.

It's a harsh reality, but losing on principle isn't a winning strategy anymore, especially against the modern-day Leftists.

Unless his last name is Biden, he may actually be above the law. 

These days, the phrase if you do the crime, you do the time only applies to people who don't do as they're told; otherwise, they're good people who made bad choices and are misunderstood. This writer thinks that the Right didn't start the lawfare game, but now that it has been started, the only way to end it is to make sure both sides are aware mutually assured destruction is on the table.

As always, though, your opinions are the ones that count.

