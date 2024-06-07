Geraldo Gets Owned Hard Over Claiming Biden Case is Politically Motivated

Wait, didn't he retire? Poor Geraldo never found an issue he didn't like being on the wrong side of.

Case vs #HunterBiden also suffers from the stink of politics. Hunter may be a lying junkie asshole, but he’s being prosecuted for a crime-lying on application for a gun license-that is almost never prosecuted, unless purchaser then uses gun wrongfully purchased in a crime. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) June 5, 2024

Oh, and lest we forget, this form wouldn't even exist if the Left wasn't actively trying to circumvent the Constitution daily.

You're always talking smack about gun crimes, now all of a sudden "it's not so bad!"

Pulease. Spare me Rivera. — Steve 🇺🇸 Hicks 🟦 (@steveinusa) June 5, 2024

Well, yeah, but that's because it's (D)ifferent, Steve.

"Hunter's ex-wife Kathleen Buhle: I found drugs and drug paraphernalia in our car 12 times. Whenever our daughters were going to use the car, I'd have to make sure there were no drugs in it." — Cop4x4 (@Cop4x4tv) June 5, 2024

This is the writer's two cents, but if this is true, someone should have turned him in ages ago.

It's a start. Failure to register as a foreign agent and money laundering and influence peddling is next. — Rockers For America First (@RockersFor) June 5, 2024

Even if this is politically motivated, so what? The world has changed post-verdict. America has changed post-verdict, and in this writer's opinion, the Rubicon has been crossed. The Right has been playing fairly, while the Left has been winning by any means necessary.

It's a harsh reality, but losing on principle isn't a winning strategy anymore, especially against the modern-day Leftists.

Noone is above the law — MisterM (@I_MisterM_I) June 5, 2024

Unless his last name is Biden, he may actually be above the law.

Oh….then let’s change the rules. “If you are a junkie and purchase this gun, and then wrongfully use it, you will be prosecuted.” — The citizens guide to the government (@ACitizensGuide) June 5, 2024

These days, the phrase if you do the crime, you do the time only applies to people who don't do as they're told; otherwise, they're good people who made bad choices and are misunderstood. This writer thinks that the Right didn't start the lawfare game, but now that it has been started, the only way to end it is to make sure both sides are aware mutually assured destruction is on the table.

As always, though, your opinions are the ones that count.