Joe Walsh is Voting For The Party Trying to Destroy the Rule of Law And Democracy to Save It Y'all

RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  11:00 PM on June 06, 2024
Meme screenshot

Will the real Joe Walsh please stand up, please stand up, please stand up?

Joe Most of X is wondering if you ever truly were Republican.

Odd, no?

Hey!

Joe is not cheap!

This is something that has amazed this writer. People like Joe should know better. We are a representative republic, not a democracy. Make civics a subject again, please?

It takes fascism to beat fascism or something.

He knows he's just lost relevance and has no coping mechanism other than trying to convince people that Biden is the leader we need right now. The problem with this is that most Americans wouldn't trust Joe Biden to be in charge of a school field trip, much less the free world.

The irony of Joe voting for the guy who is LARPing Putin all because the corrupt media told him the other guy was going to help Putin...

The good news is, folks, he only gets one vote. The even better news is that so do you. So, if you agree with Ole Wishy-Washy Walsh here, then vote for Biden. If you think we need to send him packing in November, then vote accordingly.The choice will always be yours.





Tags: BIDEN JOE WALSH TRUMP

