Joe Walsh is Voting For The Party Trying to Destroy the Rule of Law And Democracy to Save It Y'all

Will the real Joe Walsh please stand up, please stand up, please stand up?

I’m not a Republican anymore bcuz I believe in democracy & the rule of law.



I’m not a Democrat bcuz I differ with Democrats on most policy.



But I’m voting for Biden & other Democrats bcuz preserving democracy & the rule of law is much more critical than differences in policy. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) June 5, 2024

Joe Most of X is wondering if you ever truly were Republican.

So you’re voting against democracy and the rule of law and voting for bad policies. Got it. — 🇺🇸🤟🏻 (@esoryelsnya) June 5, 2024

Odd, no?

“I’m voting for a puppet because I’m a cheap whore”- Joe — Shane Hazel (@ShaneTHazel) June 5, 2024

Hey!

Joe is not cheap!

You're not a Republican or conservative anymore because you've been outed as a lying leftist.



The US isn't a democracy - so there isn't a democracy to preserve..... — Morgana Le Faye *Patriot *America 1st* 🇺🇸 (@Keltic_Witch) June 5, 2024

This is something that has amazed this writer. People like Joe should know better. We are a representative republic, not a democracy. Make civics a subject again, please?

Be honest, Joe. You stand with the fascists because you have been bought. The money is too good. https://t.co/xfdoVX1CAQ — theusualfodder (@theusualfodder) June 5, 2024

It takes fascism to beat fascism or something.

The Biden administration is destroying America - the Constitution & the rule of law - & weaponizing the DOJ. You are either incredibly naive or being paid a lot of money by the demoncrats. https://t.co/b8fgaRpfoj — Art Bakeler (@Deacon_Art) June 5, 2024

He knows he's just lost relevance and has no coping mechanism other than trying to convince people that Biden is the leader we need right now. The problem with this is that most Americans wouldn't trust Joe Biden to be in charge of a school field trip, much less the free world.

Jailing your political opponent because you're losing in the polls isn't "fighting for democracy."



It's anti-democracy. It's tyranny. — Pro Swing Trading 📈😎🇺🇸 (@Pro__Trading) June 5, 2024

So you're voting for the dictator who is literally weaponizing the government against his opponent. SFB. — Frustrated Conservative 🇺🇸 ✝️ (@JamesReill97939) June 5, 2024

Hahahaha what a freaking joke, you want to preserve democracy & the rule of law when the dems have thrown all that out the window & are in the process of turning us into a communist country. Who the hell opens your border allowing MILLIONS of illegals in that WE have to pay for — RockyMtMama (@RockyMtMama1) June 5, 2024

The irony of Joe voting for the guy who is LARPing Putin all because the corrupt media told him the other guy was going to help Putin...

Read more about the Neo Marxist encroachment into American (and World) culture. The Democrats are entirely usurped by Neo Marxist philosophy now. If you disagree with socialism, don't vote for Democrats. — Paradigm Gauge (@ParadigmGauge) June 6, 2024

The good news is, folks, he only gets one vote. The even better news is that so do you. So, if you agree with Ole Wishy-Washy Walsh here, then vote for Biden. If you think we need to send him packing in November, then vote accordingly.The choice will always be yours.















