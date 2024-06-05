Sit Down, Mooch! Anthony Scaramucci Has Thoughts on Trump Verdict and X Responds in Epic Fashion

♫ Scara-mooch Scara-mooch, check out the size of that ego. ♪
Trump should drop out. He is a convicted felon.— Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) June 3, 2024
If he put America First he would step out of the race. It’s Trump first always with Trump.
Hey Tony, when your name has become a synonym for a millisecond, maybe you should have all the seats?
Let's put this part to bed right now; there is no constitutional restriction on a felon running for President of the United States. Considering this country was founded by renegades and rebels, it seems the Left may have miscalculated. At least, according to X.
No. He was railroaded. He was framed by crooked people. He will fight to expose everyone. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸— David Benjamin (@thetoyman1) June 3, 2024
We can all see it, but the Left and the haters will never admit it.
Absolutely the opposite you silly clown! Trump is the answer to the Marxist communist Democrat Scaramucci takeover!— Texas 🇺🇸 (@MustangMan_TX) June 3, 2024
Is there another definition for the Mooch's name taking shape?
You’re just angry that you got fired in less time than that jury took to convict him (100% will be overturned)— steve 456 (@TsnycTsnyc22) June 3, 2024
Dude got fired in less time than it takes to nuke a Hot Pocket!
Weren’t you press secretary for like 30 min and got fired?? 🤔— 🇺🇸🎙Chad “ThugZilla”Caton🎙🇺🇸 (@ImFiredUp2) June 3, 2024
Was it even that long?
Voting for a convicted felon, thank you! pic.twitter.com/SVdyG6IbYD— Legal Thoughts SideBar ⚖️💜🇺🇸🇵🇱 (@LegalThoughtsSB) June 3, 2024
June 4, 2024
Isn’t your 15 minutes up ? pic.twitter.com/b02uVuVnYU— 🩸CitizenJournalist 🩸ULTRAAbbreviated (@Abbreviated) June 4, 2024
So many memes, so little time!
June 4, 2024
This writer would suggest following the advice of Greg Gutfeld: 'When a Lefties says you can't vote for Trump because he's a convicted felon, reply, so?'
June 4, 2024
Benjamin Franklin - 'We must, indeed, all hang together, or, most assuredly, we shall all hang separately. Don't cry because it's over. Smile because it happened. No matter what people tell you, words and ideas can change the world. He is no fool who gives what he cannot keep to gain what he cannot lose.'
June 3, 2024
As this writer said before, we were a nation founded by outlaws and rebels who saw the government they were fighting against for what it was. Now, it seems many are willing to return to those roots to try and save the nation they risked everything to found.
So, democrats do not support giving felons a second chance?— GENERATION X - ULTRA MAGA (@LillyDaisy36) June 3, 2024
DEMOCRATS think felons are unredeemable!
Trump signed the First Step Act, giving non violent felons a 2nd opportunity. https://t.co/fzktBqP1CO.
The most ironic thing in all of this is the Left has been pushing the Right to agree for years that felons are people too and that convictions shouldn't destroy lives. Until the 'criminal' is someone they despise.
Be careful what you wish for Leftists because you might get it.
