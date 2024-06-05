Harry Sisson’s Hilarious Response to Time Magazine's Biden Article has X Laughing
Sit Down, Mooch! Anthony Scaramucci Has Thoughts on Trump Verdict and X Responds in Epic Fashion

RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  12:00 AM on June 05, 2024
AP Photo/Ariel Schalit

♫ Scara-mooch Scara-mooch, check out the size of that ego. ♪

Hey Tony, when your name has become a synonym for a millisecond, maybe you should have all the seats?

Let's put this part to bed right now; there is no constitutional restriction on a felon running for President of the United  States. Considering this country was founded by renegades and rebels, it seems the Left may have miscalculated. At least, according to X.

We can all see it, but the Left and the haters will never admit it. 

Is there another definition for the Mooch's name taking shape?

Dude got fired in less time than it takes to nuke a Hot Pocket! 

Was it even that long? 

Bwahahahaha

So many memes, so little time!

This writer would suggest following the advice of Greg Gutfeld: 'When a Lefties says you can't vote for Trump because he's a convicted felon, reply, so?'

Benjamin Franklin - 'We must, indeed, all hang together, or, most assuredly, we shall all hang separately. Don't cry because it's over. Smile because it happened. No matter what people tell you, words and ideas can change the world. He is no fool who gives what he cannot keep to gain what he cannot lose.'

As this writer said before, we were a nation founded by outlaws and rebels who saw the government they were fighting against for what it was. Now, it seems many are willing to return to those roots to try and save the nation they risked everything to found.

The most ironic thing in all of this is the Left has been pushing the Right to agree for years that felons are people too and that convictions shouldn't destroy lives. Until the 'criminal' is someone they despise. 

Be careful what you wish for Leftists because you might get it.

