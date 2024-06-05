Sit Down, Mooch! Anthony Scaramucci Has Thoughts on Trump Verdict and X Responds in Epic Fashion

♫ Scara-mooch Scara-mooch, check out the size of that ego. ♪

Trump should drop out. He is a convicted felon.



If he put America First he would step out of the race. It’s Trump first always with Trump. — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) June 3, 2024

Hey Tony, when your name has become a synonym for a millisecond, maybe you should have all the seats?

Let's put this part to bed right now; there is no constitutional restriction on a felon running for President of the United States. Considering this country was founded by renegades and rebels, it seems the Left may have miscalculated. At least, according to X.

No. He was railroaded. He was framed by crooked people. He will fight to expose everyone. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — David Benjamin (@thetoyman1) June 3, 2024

We can all see it, but the Left and the haters will never admit it.

Absolutely the opposite you silly clown! Trump is the answer to the Marxist communist Democrat Scaramucci takeover! — Texas 🇺🇸 (@MustangMan_TX) June 3, 2024

Is there another definition for the Mooch's name taking shape?

You’re just angry that you got fired in less time than that jury took to convict him (100% will be overturned) — steve 456 (@TsnycTsnyc22) June 3, 2024

Dude got fired in less time than it takes to nuke a Hot Pocket!

Weren’t you press secretary for like 30 min and got fired?? 🤔 — 🇺🇸🎙Chad “ThugZilla”Caton🎙🇺🇸 (@ImFiredUp2) June 3, 2024

Was it even that long?

Bwahahahaha

Voting for a convicted felon, thank you! pic.twitter.com/SVdyG6IbYD — Legal Thoughts SideBar ⚖️💜🇺🇸🇵🇱 (@LegalThoughtsSB) June 3, 2024

So many memes, so little time!

This writer would suggest following the advice of Greg Gutfeld: 'When a Lefties says you can't vote for Trump because he's a convicted felon, reply, so?'

Benjamin Franklin - 'We must, indeed, all hang together, or, most assuredly, we shall all hang separately. Don't cry because it's over. Smile because it happened. No matter what people tell you, words and ideas can change the world. He is no fool who gives what he cannot keep to gain what he cannot lose.'

As this writer said before, we were a nation founded by outlaws and rebels who saw the government they were fighting against for what it was. Now, it seems many are willing to return to those roots to try and save the nation they risked everything to found.

So, democrats do not support giving felons a second chance?



DEMOCRATS think felons are unredeemable!



Trump signed the First Step Act, giving non violent felons a 2nd opportunity. https://t.co/fzktBqP1CO. — GENERATION X - ULTRA MAGA (@LillyDaisy36) June 3, 2024

The most ironic thing in all of this is the Left has been pushing the Right to agree for years that felons are people too and that convictions shouldn't destroy lives. Until the 'criminal' is someone they despise.

Be careful what you wish for Leftists because you might get it.