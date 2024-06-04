Kurt Schlichter Takes Issue With Fox News Poll

CNN Gives Advice to Parents Whose 4-Year-Olds Come Out as Trans
RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  12:00 AM on June 04, 2024
Courtesy of Marissa Forte


The aftermath of the People's Republic of New York verdict is still being sorted through, and X's favorite Colonel recently took issue with a Fox News poll. Check it out below.

Polls this early in a cycle are more about trends and possible indicators of where resources should be deployed to make roads or shore up vote counts. The proof of whether his support is waning will not be evident for some time. 

As they say, the proof is in the pudding, and the former president may be more popular than ever.

In this writer's opinion, the most significant part of this isn't the virtual bonanza for the campaign; it's the number of people donating who never have before.

So say we all.

It's funny how we never get called, right?

This lawfare doesn't seem to be working out as the Left had hoped, but only time will tell. Remember, dear reader, that you will ultimately decide where the country goes from here. As election day draws near, you have a god-given sacred duty to pick the candidates that align with your ideals and the direction you feel this country should go.

All this writer will ever ask you to do is to choose wisely. 

Tags: ELECTION KURT SCHLICHTER TRUMP

