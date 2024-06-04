Kurt Schlichter Takes Issue With Fox News Poll





The aftermath of the People's Republic of New York verdict is still being sorted through, and X's favorite Colonel recently took issue with a Fox News poll. Check it out below.

I have not encountered a single Republican less likely to support him. I have encountered many who are now more likely to do so. https://t.co/5OysZFDo46 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 2, 2024

Polls this early in a cycle are more about trends and possible indicators of where resources should be deployed to make roads or shore up vote counts. The proof of whether his support is waning will not be evident for some time.

Not a chance. That's fake news



This was a rally we had today in Thousand Oaks California with only a 1 day notice pic.twitter.com/kYN6EQFfbj — The ULTRA Craftsman 🇺🇸🔨☢️ (@LeatherJoseph) June 2, 2024

As they say, the proof is in the pudding, and the former president may be more popular than ever.

If anything ppl are more fired up and have resolve to vote for Trump



30% of the 52 million haul in 24 hrs was first time donors — The ULTRA Craftsman 🇺🇸🔨☢️ (@LeatherJoseph) June 2, 2024

In this writer's opinion, the most significant part of this isn't the virtual bonanza for the campaign; it's the number of people donating who never have before.

No doubt you’ve seen this already. pic.twitter.com/IyrVWzUZTk — The 27th State T-Shirt Company (@The27thStTShirt) June 2, 2024

So say we all.

These polls don't sound right. Then again, I've never gotten a pollster calling me on my cell phone. — 1984 Is Today (@Tribble_Bait) June 2, 2024

It's funny how we never get called, right?

I agree with you. I have found that a few friends reluctant to support Trump are now openly doing so. — Lewis Amselem (@TheDiplomad) June 2, 2024

This lawfare doesn't seem to be working out as the Left had hoped, but only time will tell. Remember, dear reader, that you will ultimately decide where the country goes from here. As election day draws near, you have a god-given sacred duty to pick the candidates that align with your ideals and the direction you feel this country should go.

All this writer will ever ask you to do is to choose wisely.