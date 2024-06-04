Kurt Schlichter Takes Issue With Fox News Poll
Joe Biden Tells Crowd He Won't Allow Trump to Do This to Us (WATCH)

RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  3:00 AM on June 04, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

The guy who just successfully orchestrated a trial that lowered America to a virtual banana republic has thoughts about Donald J. Trump. 

Go ahead and watch. We'll wait.

This writer has thoughts, but first, let's look at some of yours. 

Joe, as usual, you might be severely out of touch with the American people. 

In between this and the 200 million raised since the convictions, as anecdotal evidence goes, these are huge.

Wow, Joe, these people don't like you. 

'Embrace the power of and.' - Ordnance J. Packard Esq.

It seems apparent to everyone but Biden's most ardent supporters that he has crossed a line. In this writer's opinion, It will be difficult for him to return from this. 

He has become what he promised to fight and is deflecting his misdeeds onto his opponent, hoping no one will figure it out. 

This may well be Biden's downfall. He talks abstractly about saving democracy, while Trump talks about kitchen table issues at every chance. 

The choice, my friends, is yours. If you believe in Joe Biden and feel he is our best shot at saving democracy, vote for him. If you think life was better under Trump in most ways, vote for him. The power is yours and yours alone.

