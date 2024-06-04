Joe Biden Tells Crowd He Won't Allow Trump to Do This to Us (WATCH)

The guy who just successfully orchestrated a trial that lowered America to a virtual banana republic has thoughts about Donald J. Trump.

I’ll be damned if I let Donald Trump drag America down to his level. pic.twitter.com/F9pNvINhdX — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 2, 2024

Go ahead and watch. We'll wait.

This writer has thoughts, but first, let's look at some of yours.

Jailing your political opponents... Who you trail in the polls by double digits.. You're a tyrant, the kind our founders wanted us about.. — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) June 2, 2024

You destroyed our economy, emasculated our military, rigged elections, aided our enemies, fluffed your own stock portfolios with this fake green energy BS, and are actively grooming and sexually butchering our children.



I cannot convey how much you can seriously GFY right now. — Mindy MF Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) June 3, 2024

lol. You liberals are the most hateful people on earth. — Vance Murphy (@vancemurphy) June 2, 2024

Joe, as usual, you might be severely out of touch with the American people.

Joe, you've had a TikTok account for 6 months and it only has 350k followers.



Trump made one less than 24 hours ago and it just passed 2.3 million followers.



You're going to literally lose 40 states in November.



We're looking at the biggest landslide since Reagan/Mondale. — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) June 2, 2024

In between this and the 200 million raised since the convictions, as anecdotal evidence goes, these are huge.

If this is what you call "decency"...



Then I think Trump will be alright! 🤷‍♂️💯🇺🇲 pic.twitter.com/6IVC4nNbbB — TPB 🇺🇲 (@TheClassicPhil) June 2, 2024

Trump’s level would be a considerable improvement, because you’ve already drug America down to your level. pic.twitter.com/vqid2M2dfa — DK🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 (@1Nicdar) June 2, 2024

Biden has done more damage to America than any other president in the history of America. — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) June 2, 2024

Wow, Joe, these people don't like you.

Dude you literally rigged an election and stole the country.

Are you actually stupid or just trying to piss people off? pic.twitter.com/Fg1MqKo5NI — One Bad Dude (@OneBadDude_) June 2, 2024

'Embrace the power of and.' - Ordnance J. Packard Esq.

You are Using Lawfare (Law as a Weapon of War) against "We The People" pic.twitter.com/fDuUdSSXdY — 𝗠𝗔𝗚𝗔 1775🇺🇸 (@Mar50cC5O) June 2, 2024

It seems apparent to everyone but Biden's most ardent supporters that he has crossed a line. In this writer's opinion, It will be difficult for him to return from this.

He has become what he promised to fight and is deflecting his misdeeds onto his opponent, hoping no one will figure it out.

Right now, most Americans feel like your Economic Policy has been "dragging America down"! 👇💯🇺🇲 pic.twitter.com/uxKRib0kp0 — TPB 🇺🇲 (@TheClassicPhil) June 2, 2024

This may well be Biden's downfall. He talks abstractly about saving democracy, while Trump talks about kitchen table issues at every chance.

The choice, my friends, is yours. If you believe in Joe Biden and feel he is our best shot at saving democracy, vote for him. If you think life was better under Trump in most ways, vote for him. The power is yours and yours alone.