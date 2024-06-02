It’s National Gun Violence Awareness Month Again and the Cauliflower in Chief Has Thoughts

Can we stop needing entire months for things yet?

#AskingForAllofAmerica

During National Gun Violence Awareness Month, we remember the thousands of Americans whose lives are lost to gun violence every year.



I signed the most significant gun safety bill in decades and have taken dozens of executive actions—but it’s not enough.



Congress must act. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 1, 2024

The guy who claims the last guy was a dictator and definitely will be one again if he gets re-elected just admitted to signing dozens of edicts. Who signs edicts again?

This writer has but one follow to give, sir, but you just got it.

It's a constitutional right. Pride and gun awareness in one month. Funny those that support pride month are the ones that end up shooting people.



You might want to do something about mental health.



Happy Pride Month! pic.twitter.com/P8pBJQvsqw — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) June 1, 2024

It's funny how that last part never gets talked about.

Perfect month to post this? pic.twitter.com/w5NGu2wcyj — Donna Marie (@sabback) June 1, 2024

Get ready ...

OMG, It's offensive!

You can't say that!

Blah blah blah ...

Poor Donna's mentions for days.

How about we start cleaning up DC first. pic.twitter.com/kAJLA9MYZI — WarDaddy (@SonsOfChesty) June 1, 2024

Perchance to dream, good sir.

Thank you, Avocado Brain. We must ensure that in a proper society, only criminals own the guns. Freedom can only be achieved when law-abiding citizens are victimized in complete liberty by gun-toting criminals. — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) June 2, 2024

Avacodo brain ... Bwahahahaha!

Too bad your son is about to be convicted of a federal firearms offence. — Charles Stock ☢️ (@TheStubMan303) June 2, 2024

If that happens, his side was the one that wanted that question on the form to begin with.

via GIPHY

After everything the Biden family has put America through during his lifetime of 'public service, ' karma may finally catch up with them. This writer would never root for such a thing because that invites terrible things to come your way. That being said, the above GIF fits again.

One final thought: If he has to disarm you through edict and piecemeal, isn't he the one acting contrary to the oath he took when he was sworn in?

Funny, this writer could have sworn he said the other guy did that and would do it again if given a chance.