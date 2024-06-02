Nina Turner Doesn't Want People 'With Felonies' Vilified Unless It's This Person (Guess...
It’s National Gun Violence Awareness Month Again and the Cauliflower in Chief Has Thoughts

RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  8:00 PM on June 02, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Can we stop needing entire months for things yet?

#AskingForAllofAmerica

The guy who claims the last guy was a dictator and definitely will be one again if he gets re-elected just admitted to signing dozens of edicts. Who signs edicts again?

This writer has but one follow to give, sir, but you just got it.

It's funny how that last part never gets talked about. 

Get ready ...

OMG, It's offensive! 

You can't say that!

Blah blah blah ...

Poor Donna's mentions for days.

Perchance to dream, good sir.

Avacodo brain ... Bwahahahaha!

If that happens, his side was the one that wanted that question on the form to begin with. 

via GIPHY

After everything the Biden family has put America through during his lifetime of 'public service, ' karma may finally catch up with them. This writer would never root for such a thing because that invites terrible things to come your way. That being said, the above GIF fits again.

One final thought: If he has to disarm you through edict and piecemeal, isn't he the one acting contrary to the oath he took when he was sworn in?

Funny, this writer could have sworn he said the other guy did that and would do it again if given a chance.

