We Interrupt Your Doom Scrolling To Remind You Humans Still Have the Pioneer Spirit

God bless Elon Musk! Lately, it seems everyone feels we're moments away from the doomsday clock rolling over to midnight. Then comes the world's modern-day DaVinci, reminding us that there is still wonder to behold even today.

Advertisement

Starship Flight 4, with many improvements, aiming to launch on Thursday!



The main goal of this mission is to get much deeper into the atmosphere during reentry, ideally through max heating. https://t.co/8cE1dTQ9nw — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 2, 2024

This writer grew up in a time when we expected to be exploring deep space and piloting our very own flying cars by now. Most in that generation had given up hope for that beautiful future dream. Then enter Mr. Musk.

Let’s go!!! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/ToWSP3DFUW — Sir Doge of the Coin ⚔️ (@dogeofficialceo) June 2, 2024

Now more than ever, we must remember who we are at heart.

Time to go to the stars. pic.twitter.com/ILplkyG7wc — The almighty (@Startrance85) June 2, 2024

It's way past time.

Red planet or bust!

That's a big rocket — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) June 2, 2024

via GIPHY

That's great, but what kind of sound system does it have? pic.twitter.com/G4DNPqltig — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) June 2, 2024

Well, a walkman worked for Starlord, so ...

Elon and the SpaceX team making great progress and good luck with the mission!



Humanity thanks you. — Hardy (@Degen_Hardy) June 2, 2024

Elon may be the hero we need in this moment.

"Atmosphere, I am in you!!"



I would pay bank to hear SpaceX flight director say that. https://t.co/tMVhsMUdwZ — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) June 2, 2024

Hahahahahahahahahahaha!

IYKYK

Godspeed

I cling to @SpaceX for what it is possible for man, and USA ingenuity - to create

ESPECIALLY in these challenging times https://t.co/gXd7T22OE9 — Eric Novack (@eric_novack) June 2, 2024

It only takes one man to spark our imagination, and Elon has done it.

More! Can't get enough...the Tang kid in me from Apollo days https://t.co/bJbAbnztGU — 🗽🇺🇸 🇮🇱 Balou8900 🎶🎧 (@Balou8900) June 2, 2024

All

Of

This!

This is just a reminder that no matter how dark things seem at this moment or how long the night seems, there is always light. The dawn always comes. Never forget who we are at our core, dear reader. We are all stardust, and to the stars, we long to return.



