Joe Pags Weighs in on Pardoning Trump and So Does X
'Ever Seen Energy Like This for a President?' Trump's First Big Appearance Since...
Journo Says Hamas Doesn’t Want to Kill Jews, Just Establish a State Like...
Axios: Trump's Pick for AG Wants Georgia, Florida to Open Criminal Probes for...
Afghan Immigrant Goes on Stabbing Spree in Germany
Mayor of St. Paul Thanks Biden for Canceling His Student Debt
WATCH: Trump's Best Impersonator Is Now the 'Outlaw President'
Robert Hur Transcript Was Mostly Accurate With Some 'Minor' Fixes
Happy Pride Everyone! Rep. Extreme Hakeem Jeffries Launches Pride Month with Anti-Trump Sc...
Jonathan Turley BURIES Bennie Thompson for Trying to Deny Trump Secret Service Protection
Meanwhile: President Biden Approves Strikes on Civilian Targets in Russia With US Missiles
President Joe Biden Says It's 'Dangerous' to Call Donald Trump's Trial 'Rigged'
‘View’ Audience Cheers Prediction of One-Year Prison Sentence for Trump
New Report Shows Biden Should Direct His 'Nobody's Above the Law' Lecture to...

We Interrupt Your Doom Scrolling To Remind You Humans Still Have the Pioneer Spirit

RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  1:00 AM on June 02, 2024
Craig Bailey/Florida Today via AP

God bless Elon Musk! Lately, it seems everyone feels we're moments away from the doomsday clock rolling over to midnight. Then comes the world's modern-day DaVinci, reminding us that there is still wonder to behold even today.

Advertisement

This writer grew up in a time when we expected to be exploring deep space and piloting our very own flying cars by now. Most in that generation had given up hope for that beautiful future dream. Then enter Mr. Musk.

Now more than ever, we must remember who we are at heart.

It's way past time.

Red planet or bust!

via GIPHY

Well, a walkman worked for Starlord, so ...

Recommended

'Ever Seen Energy Like This for a President?' Trump's First Big Appearance Since Sham Trial Was LOUD
Doug P.
Advertisement

Elon may be the hero we need in this moment.

Hahahahahahahahahahaha!

IYKYK

It only takes one man to spark our imagination, and Elon has done it.

All

Of

This!

This is just a reminder that no matter how dark things seem at this moment or how long the night seems, there is always light. The dawn always comes. Never forget who we are at our core, dear reader. We are all stardust, and to the stars, we long to return.


Tags: ELON MUSK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Ever Seen Energy Like This for a President?' Trump's First Big Appearance Since Sham Trial Was LOUD
Doug P.
Joe Pags Weighs in on Pardoning Trump and So Does X
RickRobinson
WATCH: Trump's Best Impersonator Is Now the 'Outlaw President'
Aaron Walker
Robert Hur Transcript Was Mostly Accurate With Some 'Minor' Fixes
Brett T.
Axios: Trump's Pick for AG Wants Georgia, Florida to Open Criminal Probes for Election Interference
Brett T.
Journo Says Hamas Doesn’t Want to Kill Jews, Just Establish a State Like the US
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Ever Seen Energy Like This for a President?' Trump's First Big Appearance Since Sham Trial Was LOUD Doug P.
Advertisement