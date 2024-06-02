Here's Why the Left and Right are Different

If you need more proof that the Left doesn't understand conservatives or conservatism. Look no further than the reaction to the Trump verdict.

They were so sure there would be riots and civil unrest when the Trump verdict was handed down, but it was because they knew there would have been if roles were reversed.

They are losing control of the monster they created to initiate what they viewed as necessary social change and frantically blame shift at every opportunity while feverishly hoping the 'evil MAGA Republicans' will take the bait to make them the bad guys.

When Trump was convicted, we didn’t grab our torches and pitchforks. We didn’t burn down cities or commit violent crimes in the streets.



Instead, we raised over $52 million in 24 hours.



See the difference? — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) June 1, 2024

If we tried to behave like them, they would lock us up and throw away the key.

That’s why we will never win — lawrence head (@marriedlany) June 1, 2024

Some believe we should behave this way, this writer will leave that choice to be yours and no one else's.

We are not the same.

Kinda odd how the left seems disappointed that we’re not terrorizing the streets right now. — Project Mayhem (@Tsizzle4914) June 1, 2024

It's more likely they're sad we figured out their #Fedsurrection tactics between Michigan and Washington, D.C., and that they couldn't get anything to take hold this time.

As an Independent I have to admit it was better then watching ppls livelihoods burned to the ground — Cherity (@Cherity694420) June 2, 2024

Right?!

Haha! But my hand is still on my pitchfork!!! Showing restraint and patience…feeling like we will prevail. — Surfrighter (@surfrighter) June 1, 2024

Remember, dear reader, in the words of Donald J. Trump himself, the final verdict will be on voting day. That is when we, the people, chart our course for the next four years. This writer will never try to tell you who your ballot should be cast for. That is your sacred right and duty as an American.

If you think we are headed in the correct direction, vote accordingly. If you do not believe we are, then the same holds.