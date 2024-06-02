Here's Why the Left and Right are Different

If you need more proof that the Left doesn't understand conservatives or conservatism. Look no further than the reaction to the Trump verdict.
They were so sure there would be riots and civil unrest when the Trump verdict was handed down, but it was because they knew there would have been if roles were reversed.
They are losing control of the monster they created to initiate what they viewed as necessary social change and frantically blame shift at every opportunity while feverishly hoping the 'evil MAGA Republicans' will take the bait to make them the bad guys.
When Trump was convicted, we didn’t grab our torches and pitchforks. We didn’t burn down cities or commit violent crimes in the streets.— Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) June 1, 2024
Instead, we raised over $52 million in 24 hours.
See the difference?
If we tried to behave like them, they would lock us up and throw away the key.
That’s why we will never win— lawrence head (@marriedlany) June 1, 2024
Some believe we should behave this way, this writer will leave that choice to be yours and no one else's.
June 1, 2024
We are not the same.
Kinda odd how the left seems disappointed that we’re not terrorizing the streets right now.— Project Mayhem (@Tsizzle4914) June 1, 2024
It's more likely they're sad we figured out their #Fedsurrection tactics between Michigan and Washington, D.C., and that they couldn't get anything to take hold this time.
As an Independent I have to admit it was better then watching ppls livelihoods burned to the ground— Cherity (@Cherity694420) June 2, 2024
Right?!
Haha! But my hand is still on my pitchfork!!! Showing restraint and patience…feeling like we will prevail.— Surfrighter (@surfrighter) June 1, 2024
Remember, dear reader, in the words of Donald J. Trump himself, the final verdict will be on voting day. That is when we, the people, chart our course for the next four years. This writer will never try to tell you who your ballot should be cast for. That is your sacred right and duty as an American.
If you think we are headed in the correct direction, vote accordingly. If you do not believe we are, then the same holds.
