The Bringer Of Biden Truth Bombs James Woods Dropped A Moab

RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  2:00 AM on June 02, 2024
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

James Woods has long been a breath of fresh air blowing out of the putrid cesspool we know as Hollywood and, in this writer's opinion, has quickly become a national treasure.

He also drops truth bombs like no other, and this one was the mother of all truth bombs. Remember, dear reader, everything the Left tries to project upon the Right, they are doing to the nth degree.

Meanwhile, Obama is over here like...

via GIPHY

Meme checkpoint!

taxed

They could have tried to be a little less obvious about it, though.

This is an excellent point and was somewhat surprising even to this author. It seems Joe Biden may be playing the part of the dog chasing the car only to have caught it and now be unsure what comes next. 

One point remains clear: Despite their best efforts, Donald Trump is still on the ballot, and as he himself has said, the final verdict will be rendered on November 5th, 2024.

Like every day that ends in Y since The Cauliflower in Chief took office.

It would be a shame if they didn't use this. The dude is smiling like the Cheshire Cat in Alice in Wonderland!

One final point, dear reader,

Remember, remember the 5th of November.


