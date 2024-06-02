The Bringer Of Biden Truth Bombs James Woods Dropped A Moab

James Woods has long been a breath of fresh air blowing out of the putrid cesspool we know as Hollywood and, in this writer's opinion, has quickly become a national treasure.

Nobody has divided this country more than Joseph Biden. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 1, 2024

He also drops truth bombs like no other, and this one was the mother of all truth bombs. Remember, dear reader, everything the Left tries to project upon the Right, they are doing to the nth degree.

It’s all Obama in the background. Biden is seriously senile. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) June 1, 2024

Obama runs neck and neck with Biden when it comes to dividing and destroying the country. — 'G' Thang (@Mammagistweetin) June 1, 2024

Meanwhile, Obama is over here like...

Don’t look past the man behind the curtain. pic.twitter.com/CfVj6Ta8xy — Marc 🇺🇸 (@gopher_marc) June 1, 2024

The WH and Biden was in on the whole thing.https://t.co/5v5gbskfaU — $8 Bartemy (@BartemyS) June 1, 2024

They could have tried to be a little less obvious about it, though.

Actually he is starting to unite people but not in the way he planned... pic.twitter.com/6arJVBxQQ2 — 🇺🇸🇺🇸Red White and True News🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@RWTNews) June 1, 2024

This is an excellent point and was somewhat surprising even to this author. It seems Joe Biden may be playing the part of the dog chasing the car only to have caught it and now be unsure what comes next.

One point remains clear: Despite their best efforts, Donald Trump is still on the ballot, and as he himself has said, the final verdict will be rendered on November 5th, 2024.

Like every day that ends in Y since The Cauliflower in Chief took office.

New Trump ad just dropped. pic.twitter.com/q5TtC4fbWD — SCRIBEMOON (@SCRIBEMOON) June 1, 2024

It would be a shame if they didn't use this. The dude is smiling like the Cheshire Cat in Alice in Wonderland!

One final point, dear reader,

Remember, remember the 5th of November.



