Joe Pags Weighs in on Pardoning Trump and So Does X

We woke up in a new America the other day, and now everyone is trying to find their footing. Nearly everyone outside of The DC and coastal bubbles feels our legal system has jumped the shark.

It shows because even prominent members of the Left are calling for Trump to be pardoned. Joe pags explains why this is a bad idea, and it seems X agrees.

I do NOT want Biden to pardon @realDonaldTrump .. Here's Why:



1. Trump did nothing wrong

2. The statute of limitations was up for prosecution

3. The misdemeanor allegations were resurrected and called felonies

4. These alleged felonies were somehow tied to federal election laws.… — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) June 1, 2024

Mr. Pags seems to be one of the people trying to help us navigate this strange and unusual political situation, and this writer is grateful.

Joe Biden thinks a pardon is when a Mafia crime boss plays golf.



I very much doubt he can even sign his own name anymore. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) June 1, 2024

Someone should make Biden an offer he can't refuse.

Well, alright then!

9. The SCOTUS is going to reverse all the convictions. — Larry Greer (@LarryGreer20) June 1, 2024

From your keyboard to God's monitor, Larry.

Why would Biden need to pardon Trump to "get away with pardoning Hunter"? He seems to get away with everything else. — G Rooster✝🐔✡ (@GuatemalanGallo) June 1, 2024

Maybe to hope it's more palatable?

Just a thought, though.

Biden is too consumed with resentment to pardon anyone remotely on the Right. — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) June 1, 2024

Like Ahab chasing his white whale, Biden may have caught his, though it may not be as satisfying as he'd hoped.

We have become the banana republic our parents warned us we could be.

If it were possible and somehow Biden did forget where he was and tried to pardon him, were I Trump and if it is possible, I'd refuse to be pardoned. I retired just in time to avoid Obama signing the thank you letter to my wife. I despise leftists. Always have. — Rex_Tudor_Coup (@iamgnurr) June 1, 2024

That would be epic if Trump did not accept the pardon. — Pamela (@Pjats606) June 1, 2024

Only time will tell if the Left has overplayed this hand to the magnitude it appears they may have. One of the best sentiments I have heard from Donald Trump is that the final verdict will be on November 5th.

Remember, remember the 5th of November, dear readers.