Joe Pags Weighs in on Pardoning Trump and So Does X

RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  12:00 AM on June 02, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

We woke up in a new America the other day, and now everyone is trying to find their footing. Nearly everyone outside of The DC and coastal bubbles feels our legal system has jumped the shark.

It shows because even prominent members of the Left are calling for Trump to be pardoned. Joe pags explains why this is a bad idea, and it seems X agrees.

Mr. Pags seems to be one of the people trying to help us navigate this strange and unusual political situation, and this writer is grateful. 

Someone should make Biden an offer he can't refuse. 

Well, alright then!

From your keyboard to God's monitor, Larry.

Maybe to hope it's more palatable? 

Just a thought, though.

Like Ahab chasing his white whale, Biden may have caught his, though it may not be as satisfying as he'd hoped.

We have become the banana republic our parents warned us we could be.

Only time will tell if the Left has overplayed this hand to the magnitude it appears they may have. One of the best sentiments I have heard from Donald Trump is that the final verdict will be on November 5th.

Remember, remember the 5th of November, dear readers.

