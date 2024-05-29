New York Post: 'Trump Deliberations Underway' X Reacts

Dear reader, the moment has come. The case is closed. The prosecution and defense have laid out their claims, and now the fate of our republic hangs in the balance. This is not something the writer says in hyperbole, either. The prosecution of political dissidents is something we joke about others doing around the world but never here until now.

Jurors at Donald Trump’s hush money trial begin deliberating https://t.co/UFL5OkTXxp pic.twitter.com/0MYbrLuA2y — New York Post (@nypost) May 29, 2024

Whether you view Trump as the next savior, the devil incarnate, or somewhere in between, this case will shape our country forever, and the wrong outcome could very well lead to the dictatorship President Biden claims he's trying to protect us from.

It seems a lot of you agree.

Talk about an end to democracy. How about putting your presidential opponent in jail? — Let’s be honest here (@Lovea2ndbaseman) May 29, 2024

The Cauliflower in Chief may be trying to LARP Putin here, but it isn't a good look.

Jurors rn in the deliberating room. Because we all know what kind of court this is. pic.twitter.com/jYaw7Qv8ga — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) May 29, 2024

'Scuse me, ma'am, that is an insult to actual kangaroos.

My guess, hung Jury — Ken the old guy. (@kennytheoldguy) May 29, 2024

Ken has hung jury on his 2024 bingo card, which is likely the best possible outcome for Trump, according to most commentators covering the case.

Now we wait ...

Live look after instructions from the judge, so-called. pic.twitter.com/djN11OK3Ez — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) May 29, 2024

The mental gymnastics used in this case are painful to watch, huh?

This is a prime example of communism and political prosecution — JCampbell (@josh_L3) May 29, 2024

If only everyone else could see it.

Guilty until proven innocent. A kangaroo court on steroids. — Sully's 2 Cents (@MondoSully) May 29, 2024

E tu Sully?

It is, we agree, but do we really wanna offend kangaroos here?

regardless of the outcome, trump will still surge and win in november! — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) May 29, 2024

This may be inevitable since many who endorsed Biden in 2020 are sitting things out now.

Your time of choosing is nearly at hand. All this writer asks is that you make the choice best suited to you, dear reader, no more, no less.



