Media Malpractice: The Hill Can't Fathom Why People Who Buy Food, Gas Think...
Justice Alito Responds to the Flag Controversies, Tells Democratic Senators to Pound Sand
Robocop Reality: Denver to Employ Drones to Fight Crime After Police Budgets Cut...
Dennis Quaid vs Biden, Bill Maher vs Hollywood, Doocy vs KJP!
Biden Claims Black Voters Are What Got Him Involved in Politics as a...
Trump's Day vs. What Biden Just Bragged About Is 'Quite a Split Screen...
Read the Polls! Biden Tells Reporter Dems Want Him to Run (and Check...
A Chance to Do the FUNNIEST Thing: X Users Beg Officials to Blow...
Suspicious Minds: Identity Thief Confesses to Being Behind Graceland Foreclosure
WH Brought in Elmo to Get This 'Crowd' Excited at Biden's Philly Pander-Palooza
International Criminal Court Prosecutor Threatens to Arrest U.S. Senators Who Criticize Hi...
Gonna Leave a MARK! Amber Duke Absolutely WRECKS Keith Olbermann Over Alito Flag...
REALLY? Rolling Stone Launches New SCOTUS Attack With Ridiculous 'Exclusive' on ACB's Husb...
Political Ploy: Biden Plans to Buy Votes by Releasing MORE Oil From the...

New York Post: 'Trump Deliberations Underway' X Reacts

RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  5:30 PM on May 29, 2024
Justin Lane/Pool Photo via AP

Dear reader, the moment has come. The case is closed. The prosecution and defense have laid out their claims, and now the fate of our republic hangs in the balance. This is not something the writer says in hyperbole, either. The prosecution of political dissidents is something we joke about others doing around the world but never here until now.

Advertisement

Whether you view Trump as the next savior, the devil incarnate, or somewhere in between, this case will shape our country forever, and the wrong outcome could very well lead to the dictatorship President Biden claims he's trying to protect us from.

It seems a lot of you agree. 

The Cauliflower in Chief may be trying to LARP Putin here, but it isn't a good look.

'Scuse me, ma'am, that is an insult to actual kangaroos.

via GIPHY

 

Ken has hung jury on his 2024 bingo card, which is likely the best possible outcome for Trump, according to most commentators covering the case.

Now we wait ...

via GIPHY

Recommended

Justice Alito Responds to the Flag Controversies, Tells Democratic Senators to Pound Sand
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

The mental gymnastics used in this case are painful to watch, huh?

If only everyone else could see it.

E tu Sully?

It is, we agree, but do we really wanna offend kangaroos here?

via GIPHY

This may be inevitable since many who endorsed Biden in 2020 are sitting things out now. 

Your time of choosing is nearly at hand. All this writer asks is that you make the choice best suited to you, dear reader, no more, no less. 


Tags: NEW YORK CITY TRIAL TRUMP TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Justice Alito Responds to the Flag Controversies, Tells Democratic Senators to Pound Sand
Aaron Walker
Media Malpractice: The Hill Can't Fathom Why People Who Buy Food, Gas Think We're in a Recession
Amy Curtis
Read the Polls! Biden Tells Reporter Dems Want Him to Run (and Check Out the Faces on the Agents)
Amy Curtis
International Criminal Court Prosecutor Threatens to Arrest U.S. Senators Who Criticize Him
Amy Curtis
Trump's Day vs. What Biden Just Bragged About Is 'Quite a Split Screen for Our Country Right Now'
Doug P.
Gonna Leave a MARK! Amber Duke Absolutely WRECKS Keith Olbermann Over Alito Flag Controversy
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Justice Alito Responds to the Flag Controversies, Tells Democratic Senators to Pound Sand Aaron Walker
Advertisement